The White House said President Joe Biden is again calling for Congress to pass stronger gun safety legislation in the wake of Monday’s shooting at a Nashville, Tennesee private school.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Mr Biden has been briefed on the shooting, which authorities have said claimed six lives, including those of four children, and said he is in contact with both local and federal law enforcement officials.

“We want to express the President's appreciation for the first responders and prayers for all the families affected by this shooting. While we don't know yet all the details in this latest tragic shooting. We know that too often our schools and communities are being devastated by gun violence. Schools should be safe spaces for our kids to grow and learn and for our educators to teach,” she said.

Ms Jean-Pierre noted that Mr Biden signed the first meaningful gun legislation to pass Congress in decades — the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act — into law last year, and said the president believes that law is “not enough”.

“We must do more. And he wants Congress to act because enough is enough,” she said.

“In his State of the Union. The president called on Congress to do something to stop the epidemic of gun violence, tearing families apart, tearing communities apart. How many more children have have to be murdered before Republicans in Congress will step up and act to pass the assault weapons ban to close loopholes in our background check system or to require the safe storage of guns,” she continued. “We need to do something — once again the President calls on Congress to do something before another child is senselessly killed in a preventable act of gun violence”.

The White House press secretary also said Mr Biden will address the Nashville shooting in remarks later on Monday, and called the events in Tennessee “unacceptable”.

“What we're seeing today what we're seeing in schools and communities across this country is unacceptable. Our children should be able to go to school feeling safe, feeling protected. People should be able to go to grocery stores feeling safe. And what we saw today is devastating. It's heartbreaking for any American any parent across the country or any American, and so that's why this President has been very clear from day one, he is going to continue to fight for those communities,” she said.