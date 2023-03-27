Nashville school shooting - live: Three children dead after gunman opens fire at Christian elementary school
Shooting take place at The Covenant School in city
Three children were killed and a gunman was shot dead by police in a shooting at a private Christian elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee.
“Three pediatric patients were transported to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, all having suffered gunshot wounds. All three were pronounced dead after arrival,” officials said.
The shooting took place on Monday morning at The Covenant School in the city.
“An active shooter event has taken place at Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church, on Burton Hills Dr. The shooter was engaged by MNPD and is dead. Student reunification with parents is at Woodmont Baptist Church, 2100 Woodmont Blvd,” Metro Nashville PD tweeted on Monday morning.
The fire department confirmed that there were multiple people injured in the incident.
“We can confirm we have multiple patients. Parents coming to the school should go to 20 Burton Hills at this time. This is an active scene,” the department said in a statement.
Children taken by busses to be reunited with parents
Lines on police cruisers sit near the scene of the active shooter situation at the Covenant school at the Covenant Presbyterian Church here in Nashville. Students are being bused to their parents. pic.twitter.com/r9vLzUjFQR— Kelsey Gibbs (@kelseymgibbs) March 27, 2023
Pictures show children being lead to safety by police
ATF sending agents to scene of shooting
“The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) is also sending agents to the scene. The agency stated on Twitter “Special Agents from the Nashville Field Office are responding to assist the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department with an active shooter incident that has occurred at the Convenant School,” the agency tweeted.
Special Agents from the Nashville Field Office are responding to assist the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department with an active shooter incident that has occurred at the Convenant School. For further details, follow @MNPDNashville pic.twitter.com/4Au5nyWcmP— ATF Nashville (@ATFNashville) March 27, 2023
We are responding to an active aggressor at 33 Burton Hills Blvd Covenant School.— Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) March 27, 2023
An active shooter event has taken place at Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church, on Burton Hills Dr. The shooter was engaged by MNPD and is dead. Student reunification with parents is at Woodmont Baptist Church, 2100 Woodmont Blvd. pic.twitter.com/vO8p9cj3vx— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 27, 2023
Nashville elementary school shooting
This is a live blog covering a shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee.