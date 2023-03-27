Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1679935768

Nashville school shooting - live: Three children dead after gunman opens fire at Christian elementary school

Shooting take place at The Covenant School in city

Graeme Massie
Monday 27 March 2023 17:49
<p>In this image from video provided by Jozen Reodica, law enforcement officers lead children away from the scene of a shooting at The Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee.</p>

In this image from video provided by Jozen Reodica, law enforcement officers lead children away from the scene of a shooting at The Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee.

(AP)

Three children were killed and a gunman was shot dead by police in a shooting at a private Christian elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee.

“Three pediatric patients were transported to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, all having suffered gunshot wounds. All three were pronounced dead after arrival,” officials said.

The shooting took place on Monday morning at The Covenant School in the city.

“An active shooter event has taken place at Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church, on Burton Hills Dr. The shooter was engaged by MNPD and is dead. Student reunification with parents is at Woodmont Baptist Church, 2100 Woodmont Blvd,” Metro Nashville PD tweeted on Monday morning.

The fire department confirmed that there were multiple people injured in the incident.

“We can confirm we have multiple patients. Parents coming to the school should go to 20 Burton Hills at this time. This is an active scene,” the department said in a statement.

1679935768

Children taken by busses to be reunited with parents

Graeme Massie27 March 2023 17:49
1679935466

Three children shot and killed at Nashville elementary school

Three “pediatric patients were transported to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, all having suffered gunshot wounds,” said Vanderbilt University Medical Center spokesperson John Howser.

“All three were pronounced dead after arrival.”

Graeme Massie27 March 2023 17:44
1679935235

Pictures show children being lead to safety by police

In this image from video provided by Jozen Reodica, law enforcement officers lead children away from the scene of a shooting at The Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee.

(AP)
Graeme Massie27 March 2023 17:40
1679935029

Three children reportedly shot and injured

Three children were reportedly shot at The Covenant School in Nashville, sources told the city’s WTVF TV station.

The station says that there are no details on the conditions of any of the injured.

Graeme Massie27 March 2023 17:37
1679934634

ATF sending agents to scene of shooting

“The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) is also sending agents to the scene. The agency stated on Twitter “Special Agents from the Nashville Field Office are responding to assist the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department with an active shooter incident that has occurred at the Convenant School,” the agency tweeted.

Graeme Massie27 March 2023 17:30
1679934496

Shooter dead and ‘multiple’ injured in shooting at Nashville Christian elementary school

Police have set up family reunification area nearby.

Shooter dead and ‘multiple’ injured in shooting at Nashville Christian school

Police have set up family reunification area nearby

Graeme Massie27 March 2023 17:28
1679934274

Fire Department confirms ‘multiple patients'

Graeme Massie27 March 2023 17:24
1679934134

Gunman dead after shooting at Nashville elementary school

Graeme Massie27 March 2023 17:22
1679934056

Nashville elementary school shooting

This is a live blog covering a shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee.

Graeme Massie27 March 2023 17:20

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in