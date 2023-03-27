Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The woman who killed six people, including three children, at a Christian elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee has been identified as Audrey Elizabeth Hale.

The 28-year-old, who is believed to be a former student at Covenant Presbyterian Church School, was shot dead by police on an upper floor of the school.

She had shot open a side door before opening fire on students and staff with two assault-style rifles and a handgun.

Police and FBI agents at a house in Nashville, believed to be where Audrey Hale lived (AP)

Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake said Hale was not believed to have any previous criminal record.

He said a “manifesto” and a map of the school grounds showing entrances had been found at her home.

Asked at a press conference whether there was anything found in a police search of Hale’s apartment that could have suggested a motive for such a horrific crime, Chief Drake said: “We have a manifesto, we have some writings we’re going over that pertain to this day, the actual incident.

“We have a map drawn out of how this was all going to take place.

“There’s right now a theory that we may be able to talk about later but it’s not confirmed, and so we’ll put that out as soon as we can.”

Hale reportedly identified as transgender and used the pronouns he / him. In answer to a question as to whether this might have any bearing on a motive, Chief Drake said: “There is some theory to that. We’re investigating all the leads and once we know exactly, we will let you know.”

He said that the attack was targeted.

A manifesto and a map were discovered at Hale’s address (AP)

Chief Drake added that while there was no known history of mental illness, it was a lead that was being investigated.

He also said Hale had been considering targeting another location – which was not identified – but had apparently decided not to because of the level of security around it.

“Right now we believe it was a lone assailant, and we don’t anticipate any further damage at this time.”

The killer’s name was released as the six victims were also identified.

Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney, all aged 9, were fatally shot.

Katherine Koonce, age 60, and Cynthia Peak and Mike Hill, both age 61, were also among the six victims.

Koonce is listed on The Covenant School’s website as “head of school.”

Hill was a school custodian, and Peak was a substitute teacher, according to law enforcement officials speaking to reporters on 27 March.

Alex Woodward contributed reporting