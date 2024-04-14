The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An 8-year-old girl is dead and 10 other people were injured after shooters stormed a family gathering in Chicago on Saturday.

A witness told police that they saw a black sedan arrive at the scene in the 2000 block of W 52nd Street around 9pm CT. An unknown suspect fired multiple shots into the crowd of people before fleeing the area.

The victims were outside on a city block when the shooting happened.

Two boys, aged one and eight years old respectively, were shot and are currently in critical condition. The other injured victims were adults ranging in age from 19 to 40 years old. A 36-year-old man is in critical condition, while the additional adults were transported in stable condition.

Emergency responders began performing life saving measures on the victims, who were all transported to nearby area hospitals. Chief Don Jerome said that the incident was likely gang-related while speaking at a news conference after the incident.

“Regardless of the motivation for this incident, three innocent children were struck tonight and one of them tragically succumbed to her wounds,” he said.

A preliminary investigation into the incident is ongoing, but the official said that officers believe two shooters might’ve been involved. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Chicago Police Department.