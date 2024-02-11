Jump to content

A child was shot at Joel Osteen’s megachurch

The shooter has also been shot

Michelle Del Rey
Sunday 11 February 2024 22:28
<p>FILE - Flags fly in front of the Lakewood Church in Houston 28 June 28, 2005. Police in Texas said Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, that they were responding to a possible shooting at the Houston megachurch run by celebrity pastor Joel Osteen. (AP Photo/Pat Sullivan, File)</p>

FILE - Flags fly in front of the Lakewood Church in Houston 28 June 28, 2005. Police in Texas said Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, that they were responding to a possible shooting at the Houston megachurch run by celebrity pastor Joel Osteen. (AP Photo/Pat Sullivan, File)

(Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

One child has been shot after a shooting at megachurch pastor Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas.

Alan Rosen, an official with the Harris County Constable’s Office, said that the child is between the ages of five and nine but did not release any additional details. The shooter is also down, Mr Rosen said.

It appeared as though the shooting occurred during the church’s Spanish-language service.  According to local reports, witnesses believed that the shots came from the back of a performance stage as a worship band was playing.

A news conference is scheduled for 4.30pm.

Lakewood Church is one of the largest Christian churches in the US with a capacity to seat about 16,000 people. Mr Osteen, its lead pastor, is one of the US’ most notable religious leaders.

This is a developing story...

