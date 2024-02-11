A child was shot at Joel Osteen’s megachurch

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

One child has been shot after a shooting at megachurch pastor Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas.

Alan Rosen, an official with the Harris County Constable’s Office, said that the child is between the ages of five and nine but did not release any additional details. The shooter is also down, Mr Rosen said.

It appeared as though the shooting occurred during the church’s Spanish-language service. According to local reports, witnesses believed that the shots came from the back of a performance stage as a worship band was playing.

A news conference is scheduled for 4.30pm.

Lakewood Church is one of the largest Christian churches in the US with a capacity to seat about 16,000 people. Mr Osteen, its lead pastor, is one of the US’ most notable religious leaders.

This is a developing story...