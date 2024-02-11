Church Shooting Texas (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

One child has been shot after a shooting at megachurch pastor Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas.

The child, approximately five, is in critical condition at a local hospital. A 57-year-old man was also shot in the leg.

Officials said they fatally shot the female shooter, believed to be between the ages of 30-to-35.

Police said the woman entered a building on the property armed with a long rifle, a trench coat and backpack and began to fire. Two off-duty officers engaged fatally shot her.

At some point, the child was shot but it’s not clear who struck him. It’s not clear if the woman and child were related. Once the woman was hit, she threatened that she had explosives, but none were found on the property.

Lakewood Church is one of the largest Christian churches in the US with a capacity to seat about 16,000 people. Mr Osteen, its lead pastor, is one of the US’ most notable religious leaders.

Mr Osteen spoke at a news conference following the incident. He said, “It could’ve been a lot worse. We know God’s in control,” adding that he would be praying for the woman and the child.