A six-year-old child was killed in a drive-by shooting at a Mississippi park on Sunday.

Police are investigating following the incident in McComb, approximately 80 miles south of Jackson.

Four other people were wounded in the shooting which occurred on Minnesota Avenue and 6th Street just before 5pm as a group played basketball.

The boy died at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center, Pike County Coroner Wally Jones told WLBT.

Authorities have not released details at this time about the condition of the other four people.

No information has been released regarding the identity of the victims, nor any motive for the shooting.