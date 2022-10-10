Everything we know about the disappearance of Chloe Campbell

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The disappearance of 14-year-old Chloe Campbell, who went missing in Colorado, took a disturbing turn when her parents received an anonymous text containing a troubling photo of their child.

Boulder police began searching for the missing girl after she was last seen on 30 September.

Here's everything we know.

Who is Chloe Campbell?

Chloe attends Boulder High School. She was last seen on 30 September at one of the school's football games and then later on a walking trail.

According to her parents, she went for a walk on the Boulder Creek Trail shortly after the game.

Chloe Campbell, 14, was last seen at a football game at Boulder High School (Screengrab/Video CBS News)

Her father, David Campbell, said she was seen walking on the trail with two older men.

"She was described by eyewitnesses as being with two men. Older men. Too old to be in high school. One of whom was Asian and the other who had a beard," he said.

Her parents began searching for her as soon as she failed to return home. They began hanging fliers around their town and asking for her whereabouts. After a week Boulder police began searching, but they have not issued an Amber Alert for her yet.

Police said her disappearance “does not meet the criteria for the issuance of an Amber Alert” yet but that they are growing "increasingly concerned" because she has "no access to money or her medication." They noted that "she may be with an adult male."

Photo sent anonymously

At some point after she went missing, Chloe's parents received a disturbing photo of their daughter from an anonymous sender.

According to her parents, the photo shows Chloe looking "injured and unwell." They did not elaborate further on the contents of the photo.

The photo is not the only strange message Chloe's parents and investigators have received since her disappearance.

Investigators searching for her said friends told them she had reached out and revealed she was safe with a "family" in Arizona and was not interested in returning to Boulder. According to Chloe's parents none of the accounts making those claims belonged to their daughter.

"The communications that we've received through third parties that purport to be from Chloe originate in a Snapchat handle that we're not familiar with," her father told CBS News. "It could be anybody."

Police have not been able to verify the authenticity of the messages.

(Boulder Police)

Chloe's parents said they fear that she has been abducted and trafficked for sex.

Her parents made an emotional plea for her to return home if she could.

“Chloe, honey... we love you so much. You are not in trouble,” her mother said. “If you can come home please do and if you can’t, we will not stop until we find you.”

On Monday morning the family said in a statement, via a Google doc they keep regularly updated: “After 10 days, our beloved 14 year old daughter, Chloe Campbell, is still missing. While we are grateful that the Boulder Police Department and news sources are finally taking this case seriously, broadening the call for help and legitimizing the situation, we remain gravely concerned that she may be under the influence of dangerous persons who are preventing her fromvoluntarily coming home.

“We have no credible communication from Chloe herself in 10 full days, and we believe there are still friends who know more than they have shared with law enforcement. We are working closely with law enforcement agencies and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to bring Chloe home.”

A Boulder police dept spokesman on monday told The Independent the case had still not been classified as a missing persons case.

Boulder police are asking that anyone with information relating to Chloe's location to report it to investigators. She is 5ft 6in, with blonde hair and blue eyes, and weighs approximately 120 pounds.