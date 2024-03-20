The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Texas woman has vanished without a trace while walking her dog – with her family desperate for answers after her beloved pup turned up alone nine days later.

Christina Johnson, 27, took her dog Max on a walk in Houston on 6 March, according to her family.

She never made it home and hasn’t been seen since.

On Friday, Ms Johnson’s dog was found wandering about seven miles away in a neighborhood on Cedar Creek Drive. as storms rolled through the area.

Ms Johnson’s father Emmanuel Johnson told Click2Houston that his daughter would never abandon her dog.

“I think him being out there on his own maybe eight days, so obviously he’s in a rough condition right now, but we are looking forward to getting him groomed,” he said.

Christina Johnson, 27, took her dog Max on a walk in Houston on 6 March and never returned (Texas EquuSearch)

Max the dog was found wandering alone on Friday (Texas EquuSearch)

“He’s not acting normal. He’s scared almost.”

Her father said that it’s unlike her to run off, adding that she left home that morning without her phone.

He made a plea for his daughter’s safe return: “Come home. Your father and your mother miss you. Your brothers miss you.

“They’re down here from out of town. We all just want to make sure you’re safe.”

Houston Police are actively investigating Ms Johnson’s missing persons case, with Texas EquuSearch carrying out a search over the weekend.

If you know anything about Christina’s whereabouts, call HPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840 or Crimestoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS.