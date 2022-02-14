Fatal Chinatown stabbing - live: Vigil held for Asian woman killed by man who followed her into NYC apartment
Follow the latest updates on Christina Yuna Lee’s murder
A vigil is being held in honour of a woman who was followed into her New York City apartment and stabbed to death in one of the latest attacks against people of Asian descent.
Mourners gathered in Manhattan’s Chinatown neighbourhood on Monday morning to pay tribute to Christina Yuna Lee, a 35-year-old Korean-American creative producer.
Lee was killed early Sunday after chilling surveillance video showed a man, identified as 25-year-old Assamad Nash, following her into her building on Chrystie Street.
She was later found dead in her bathtub “bleeding from multiple wounds to the body” after a neighbour heard her screams and called 911.
Police said Mr Nash was discovered hiding under a bed in the apartment and was arrested. He is believed to have targeted Lee, who reportedly hailed from New Jersey, at random.
The murder sparked outcry across the city, marking one of the latest attacks against people of Asian descent.
Suspect has violent criminal record
Assamad Nash, the man arrested for Lee’s murder, was known to law enforcement well before the killing, police say.
His record includes at least six arrests since May of 2021, including one for allegedly punching a senior citizen during an argument.
Mr Nash’s most recent arrest was on 6 January 2022, when he was accused of damaging 27 MetroCard machines across the city. That case is still pending, according to ABC7.
He is slated to be charged with Lee’s murder on Monday and is currently being held at the NYPD’s 5th precinct.
What we know about the stabbing
Christina Yuna Lee was found stabbed to death in her Chinatown apartment before 5am on Sunday after surveillance video showed a man following her into her building.
The suspect, Assamad Nash, was discovered hiding under a bed in the home after he allegedly tried and failed to escape.
The Independent’s Stuti Mishra explains everything we know about the killing so far:
Chilling police video shows Asian woman stabbed to death in NYC
While the police have refrained from calling the incident a hate crime, the tragic murder is one of the latest incidents of attacks against Asians in New York City
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.