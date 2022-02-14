(NYPD)

A vigil is being held in honour of a woman who was followed into her New York City apartment and stabbed to death in one of the latest attacks against people of Asian descent.

Mourners gathered in Manhattan’s Chinatown neighbourhood on Monday morning to pay tribute to Christina Yuna Lee, a 35-year-old Korean-American creative producer.

Lee was killed early Sunday after chilling surveillance video showed a man, identified as 25-year-old Assamad Nash, following her into her building on Chrystie Street.

She was later found dead in her bathtub “bleeding from multiple wounds to the body” after a neighbour heard her screams and called 911.

Police said Mr Nash was discovered hiding under a bed in the apartment and was arrested. He is believed to have targeted Lee, who reportedly hailed from New Jersey, at random.

The murder sparked outcry across the city, marking one of the latest attacks against people of Asian descent.

