The 68-year-old lighting director for country music star Randy Travis was shot to death over an alleged affair, according to authorities.

According to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, Christine Ann Roberts, 72, told officers that she shot her husband, Thomas Roberts, “because he had cheated on her.” She has been charged with criminal homicide.

“The stage has gone dim with the passing of Thom Roberts,” Mr Travis wrote in a Facebook post tribute.

The country star added that the “gentle giant” was his “friend and I loved him dearly.”

“As we go back out next week, for the ‘More Life’ tour of Randy Travis, the music will not be near as sweet; but, I will once again be reminded of the blessing I was given to have Thom Roberts on the road with us for so many miles, and so many memories,” Mr Travis added.

“It certainly won’t be the same; and, I know I speak for the entire band and crew when I say the light that he truly created, in our hearts, will never be extinguished or forgotten,” he wrote.

Roberts died from a single gunshot wound to his chest. Mrs Roberts shot her husband on the front porch of the couple’s home in East Nashville on Sunday, according to authorities. Police said a pistol was recovered from the scene.

A judicial commissioner set bond for Mrs Roberts at $100,000, the report added.

She is scheduled to appear in court on 12 July.