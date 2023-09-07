Manhunt for homicide suspect who escaped custody at DC hospital

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A manhunt has been launched for a homicide suspect who escaped custody at George Washington Hospital in Washington DC.

Christopher Haynes, 30, was last seen at around 3.30pm on Wednesday in the area of the hospital in the 900 block of 23rd Street.

Mr Haynes is described as a black male, six-feet-tall, approximately 205 pounds with a medium brown complexion, with shoulder-length dreadlocks. He has black hair and brown eyes.

The 30-year-old was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and gray shorts underneath a white body suit as well as one red shoe.

Police said Mr Haynes had black handcuffs hanging from his right wrist when he escaped the hospital.

George Washington University said all evening events and activities are cancelled with Mr Haynes believed to be in the area.

Staff at the university have been advised to hold classes remotely.

University officials also advised the school community to “exercise caution when moving around the Foggy Bottom Campus.”

A police presence is still expected in the area as the search for Mr Haynes continues.

The FBI is offering a reward of $10,000 for information that leads to Mr Haynes’ arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 202-727-9099. Anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

Police have warned people not to engage with Mr Haynes if he is spotted.