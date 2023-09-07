Danelo Cavalcante update: New video shows prison escape as Pennsylvania police track more sightings
Follow updates on the manhunt for Danelo Cavalcante who escaped from Chester County Prison in Pennsylvania on Thursday
daniel cavalcante escape video
The manhunt for convicted killer Danelo Cavalcante has now entered its seventh day with details beginning to emerge about how he managed to escape from prison in Pennsylvania.
Cavalcante, 34, escaped from Chester County Prison days after he was sentenced to life without parole for stabbing his ex-girlfriend Deborah Brandão, 31, to death in front of her two small children. He is also wanted for a 2017 murder in Brazil.
Authorities said during a press conference on Wednesday that he broke out by climbing onto a prison building roof from one of the exercise yards. Newly released surveillance video shows Cavalcante crawling up a wall at the prison before he disappears from the frame.
Police said that he later managed to jump down to an area of the prison that had less surveillance. A tower officer tasked with observing the site failed to report the incident, and Cavalcante’s escape was only noticed later during a head count.
Cavalcante was last spotted near Chandler Road in Pennsbury Township on Tuesday evening. Local and federal law enforcement searched the area for hours but did not locate the fugitive.
Members of the public are urged to secure their homes from the dangerous killer.
Search for escaped murderer prompts Pennsylvania school closures after mother’s surrender message
Pennsylvania police have shuttered local schools “out of abundance of caution” as the search for escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante enters its sixth day.
In a memo sent to parents, the Kennett Consolidated School District in Chester County said that schools across the district would be closed on Tuesday as the “search situation” to find the convicted killer has now changed.
“We were informed early this morning by law enforcement that the search situation has evolved and out of an abundance of caution, schools and offices will be closed today,” Superintendent Dr Dusty Blakey said in the letter.
“We understand that situations like these can be unsettling. The safety and security of our KCSD community remain our top priority. We are committed to taking all necessary precautions and measures to ensure the safety of our students and staff.”
The Spt urged the community to stay informed about the situation which continues to rapidly evolve.
Police shut schools in search for Danelo Cavalcante after mother’s surrender message
Unusual tactics are being deployed to help find murderer Danelo Cavalcante in Pennsylvania
ICYMI: Manhunt launched for ‘extremely dangerous’ escaped murder convict Danelo Cavalcante in Pennsylvania
An “extremely dangerous” murder convict has escaped from a Pennsylvania prison prompting authorities to launch a manhunt.
Danelo Cavalcante, a 34-year-old man who stabbed his ex-girlfriend to death, escaped from Chester County Prison in West Chester around 8.45am on Thursday, said the county’s district attorney Deb Ryan.
She said the convict is “considered an extremely dangerous man” and urged for the public’s help in locating him.
Cavalcante was convicted on 16 August for the murder of his 33-year-old former girlfriend Deborah Brandao in April 2021 in front of her children. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole for stabbing the woman to death.
He is also wanted for a homicide in 2017 in Brazil, the US Marshals Service for Philadelphia said.
Manhunt launched for murder convict who escaped Pennsylvania jail
Danelo Cavalcante was sentenced to life for cold-blooded murder of Deborah Brandao in front of her children
Watch: CCTV footage shows Danelo Calvacante’s prison escape
Authorities try to flush out escaped murderer in suburban Philadelphia manhunt
Two suburban Philadelphia school districts remained shuttered and one of the nation’s premier botanical gardens was closed Wednesday as authorities worked to flush out a convicted murderer who escaped from prison last week.
Danelo Cavalcante, 34, has been spotted five times since he escaped Thursday from the Chester State Prison.
The most recent sighting came Monday night at Longwood Gardens, where trail surveillance video captured him walking through the area with a duffel bag, backpack and hooded sweatshirt he apparently stole while on the run.
That sighting led officials to move the search area farther south on Tuesday after they determined that Cavalcante had likely slipped through the original perimeter set by hundreds of local, state and federal law enforcement officers, but they said his movements show he’s feeling the pressure of the massive search and that his options are dwindling.
AP
Prison warden on administrative leave amid investigation into jail escape
Chester County Prison acting warden Howard Holland said that Cavalcante’s jailbreak was similar to another inmate’s escape back in May. During that incident, a tower officer immediately reported the situation to prison staff and the inmate was apprehended within minutes.
In Cavalcante’s case, his absence was not noticed for nearly an hour.
“While we believed that the security measures we had in place were sufficient, they have proven otherwise,” Mr Holland said. “And we will work to enhance our security ... One key difference in [this] escape is the role of the tower officer whose primary responsibility is to oversee the inmate in the exercise yard.”
The state’s attorney’s office is now investigating the jailbreak. Mr Holland said that the actions of the tower officer, who is on administrative leave, are part of the probe and that appropriate action will be taken against personnel based on the results of the investigation.
K-9 unit suffers heat-related medical episode during search
Authorities said that the woods in the search perimeter are so vast that investigators can only walk a few feet without losing sight of each other.
Pennsylvania State Lt Col George Bivens said that search units were experiencing challenges amid hot weather while canvassing the area where Cavalcante is believed to be hiding.
A K-9 unit had to be hospitalised on Tuesday, Mr Bivens said, after suffering a heat-related medical incident.
“I don’t think he has more ability than we initially gave him credit for, I think it’s a very challenging area,” Mr Bivens said. “We have had some searches like this in the past ... some take hours, some take days, some take months.”
ICYMI: Confirmed sightings of Danelo Cavalcante
Cavalcante escaped from the Chester County Prison in Pocopson Township, Pennsylvania, at around 8.50am on Thursday (31 August).
These are some of the confirmed sightings:
- He was captured on camera at Longwood Gardens in East Marlborough Township, Chester County, on Monday (4 September.) He travelled north at around 8.21pm and was then spotted coming past the camera again at 9.33pm local time.
- Cavalcante has been seen at the intersection of Routes 926 and 52, north on Route 52 to Parkersville Road, southeast to Route 926 and west to the intersection of Routes 926 and 52 in Pocopson Township, police said.
- Cavalcante was last spotted near Chandler Road in Pennsbury Township on Tuesday evening. Local and federal law enforcement agencies searched the area for hours but were not able to locate Cavalcante.
A timeline of Danelo Cavalcante’s escape
Cavalcante began his escape at around 8.50am on 31 August, police said, while other inmates in the exercise yard played basketball.
He stretched his body to fit the length of a hallway and climbed onto the roof of the prison. He then made his way out of the prison on foot.
It was only nearly an hour later that correction officers realised an inmate was missing during a head count.
The prison was locked at 9.50am and the 911 centre was notified of the escape 10 minutes later.
WATCH: CCTV footage shows Danelo Calvacante's prison escape
$20,000 reward offered for information regarding Cavalcante’s whereabouts
The Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers have offered $10,000 for information that leads to Cavalcante’s capture, bringing the reward total to $20,000.
Law enforcement teams, including the US Marshals, SWAT, local, state, and other federal agencies, have joined the search to find Cthe fugitive.
Cavalcante was sentenced to life without parole for stabbing his 33-year-old ex-girlfriend Deborah Brandão to death. He attacked Brandão in Schuylkill Township, back in August 2021, in front of her two children, who were just seven and three years old.
He is also wanted for a 2017 murder in Brazil.