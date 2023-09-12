Pennsylvania police have confirmed that escaped prisoner Danelo Cavalcante is now ‘armed’ after stealing a .22 calibre rifle from a home in East Nantmeal Township on Monday 12 September.

Pennsylvania State Police recovered nearby the green hoodie and shoes the prisoner was pictured wearing over the weekend and are now focusing their search on South Coventry Township, warning locals to “lock all doors and windows”.

The manhunt for Cavalcante is entering its 12th day, after he escaped from Chester County Prison in Pennsylvania where he was sentenced to life without parole for stabbing his ex-girlfriend to death.