Woman captured after being accused of murder and fleeing to Mexico

Clara Ledward, a 29-year-old woman from Texas accused of murdering her 24-year-old husband, has been captured in Mexico.

She was arrested on Friday over allegations that she killed Jacob Ledward in May and allegedly fled south of the border following the murder.

According to the police in Odessa in western Texas, Ms Ledward sustained non-life-threatening injuries after being shot by Mexican authorities in Ojinaga, in the Mexican state of Chihuahua, just across the Rio Grande from the town of Presidio, Texas.

Police suspected that she may have left the country when they learned that she has family near Ojinaga. Police initially wanted to question Ms Ledward about her husband’s death but subsequently issued a warrant for her arrest.

“The Mexican authorities extradited Ledward to the United States and to Brewster County for medical care,” a statement from the police department says.

Ms Ledward was taken into custody by Odessa Police at the hospital in Alpine, Texas.

According to the police, she allegedly killed Mr Ledward in Odessa on 16 May. His body was found in his home after the police received a welfare check request from relatives.

Authorities have not said how Mr Ledward was murdered, and also hasn’t revealed a possible motive for the killing.

“Early into the investigation, the Odessa Police Department became aware of the fact that Ms Ledward fled to Mexico,” the statement from the police department adds. “Our partners with the FBI assisted by issuing an Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution arrest warrant in order for us to work with the Government of Mexico in her apprehension.”

Ms Ledward has been charged with felony murder and tampering with evidence. She has not yet gone before a judge to enter a plea.

After Friday’s arrest, Mr Ledward’s family issued to statement to KMID: “We, his family, give all praise and thanks to God for her capture as well as all those who have been involved in making it happen. This is just the first step toward getting ‘Justice for Jacob.’”

The Independent has reached out to the Odessa Police Department for comment.