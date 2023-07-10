Suspect at large after nine injured in mass shooting in Cleveland

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Authorities in Cleveland are still searching for a gunman who wounded nine people during a mass shooting on Sunday morning.

The suspect has not yet been identified, according to police.

The shooter opened fire on a crowd of people leaving several nightclubs in the Warehouse District at around 2.30am, police said.

Several officers who were already in the neighbourhood responded “immediately” and provided first aid care to the injured, according to police.

“Preliminary information indicates that a suspect opened fire toward a group of people and then fled the scene,” Jennifer Ciaccia, a spokesperson for the Cleveland Police Department, said in a statement.

The victims are seven men and two women aged from 23 to 38, according to Fox8. Eight of the victims suffered non-life-threatning injuries, while the ninth was said to be in a serious condition.

“Investigators are in the process of reviewing evidence and video, as well as interviewing victims at MetroHealth Medical Center," Ms Ciaccia said.

Cleveland Police Chief Wayne Drummond said the suspect was believed to be a Black male, possibly wearing a gold grill on his teeth.

Bobby George, the owner of several downtown businesses, is offering $50,000 in reward money for anyone with information that leads to the arrest of the suspect.

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb called the incident “yet another tragic incident of senseless gun violence” in a statement.

“The Cleveland Police Department is actively investigating this incident and will work tirelessly until justice is served,” he said.

Congresswoman Shontel Brown of Ohio offered a statement following the shooting:

“I am horrified by the shooting last night in Cleveland. My office is in contact with local authorities and is monitoring the situation. I’m deeply thankful to the officers and first responders at the scene.

“Gun violence is devastating Northeast Ohio and Clevelanders deserve to be safe. This epidemic is tearing at the fabric of our communities, and it will not end without significant legislative action.

“The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which was signed into law last year, shows that Congress can take action - if we keep listening to our constituents, not the gun lobby. This legislation strengthened background checks, provided funding for enforcing red flag laws and disarming domestic abusers, support for community violence intervention, school safety funding and more.

“Now there is more work to do, including establishing truly universal background checks, banning assault weapons and large-capacity ammunition feeding devices, closing more loopholes related to illegal gun purchases, cracking down on gun trafficking, and more.

“As a woman of faith, on this Sunday, I pray for the victims and their families. As a legislator, I will redouble my efforts to fight gun violence. This shooting and so many others like it across the country is a call to action and it’s time for Speaker McCarthy and extremist politicians to listen to the American people and bring gun safety legislation to the floor for a vote.”