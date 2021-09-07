Six-year-old girl dies on Mine Drop ride at Colorado amusement park

A six-year-old girl died on a “Haunted Mine Drop” ride at an amusement park on Sunday in the western Colorado town of Glenwood Springs, officials said.

The child, whose name has been withheld, was on vacation with her family when they visited the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park.

While very few details surrounding the cause of death and nature of injuries have been made public, the adventure park released a statement saying “an incident” occurred at the park on the “Haunted Mine Drop rise that resulted in a fatality.”

Opened in July 2017, the Haunted Mine Drop is “perched on top of Iron Mountain,” and is said to “drop riders 110 feet down inside the mountain as they listen to ghostly mining tales from days gone by.” It has been billed as the world’s first ride to go underground and has a minimum height requirement of 46 inches.

"Out of respect and concern for all parties involved, we will not have further comment until all details have been confirmed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all involved," the amusement park said in a Facebook post.

Garfield County Coroner’s office was dispatched to the spot at around 7.45pm on Sunday in response to the incident, reported NBC News. The park employees initiated first aid until paramedics arrived and determined the girl had died at the scene.

While the sheriff’s and coroner’s offices are probing the death, the park announced its closure on Monday and Tuesday following the incident.

