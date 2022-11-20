Jump to content

Drag queen shares horror at deadly Colorado Springs club shooting during show: ‘Can’t stop hearing shots’

Gunfire erupted at Club Q just before midnight on Saturday, leaving at least five dead and 18 injured

Megan Sheets
Sunday 20 November 2022 14:46
Police respond as at least five killed in shooting at gay nightclub in Colorado Springs

A drag queen who hosted a show hours before a deadly shooting at an LGBT+ nightclub in Colorado Springs has shared her horror at witnessing the attack.

Gunfire erupted at Club Q just before midnight on Saturday, leaving at least five dead and 18 injured.

An unidentified suspect has been taken into custody while hospitalised with injuries.

The shooting took place during a drag show called “Delusions”, hosted by local performer Del Lusional.

The performer took to Twitter early Sunday morning to express shock.

“I never thought this would happen to me and my bar,” Del Lusional wrote in one tweet.

“I don’t know what to do with myself. I can’t stop hearing the shots.”

Another stated: “This doesn’t feel real. Like at all. Walking through the bar that I call my home and seeing it…… like that……

“I went from being so proud of myself for what I accomplished tonight, to…. This. I hate this so much. I hate this so f**king much.”

A third tweet added: “I feel so sick.”

Del Lusional offered a few additional details in the replies, telling one reporter: “I didn’t see anything. I was walking backstage when I heard the gunshots. I only saw the after math and even then, I didn’t wanna look.”

Another reply read: “I am physically safe.”

The “Delusions” drag show began at 9pm and was set to finish at 2am, with guests 18 and older.

It is unclear whether the shooting was linked to the event but it has been described as a “hate attack”.

Club Q reacted to the tragedy in a Facebook post, writing: “Club Q is devastated by the senseless attack on our community. Our prays and thoughts are with all the victims and their families and friends.

“We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack.”

Police have not revealed the name of the suspect and it is unclear whether they are included in the toll of 18 injured.

At an early morning press conference, police shared fears that the death toll could rise from five.

The investigation remains ongoing.

