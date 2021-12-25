Tourist stabbed near prestigious NYC university ‘healing well’ at home in Germany

‘I had a wonderful time in New York, it’s a great city, and wouldn’t mind going back. Just maybe not hanging out around Morningside Park’

Bevan Hurley
Saturday 25 December 2021 20:48
(Getty Images)

A German tourist recovering at home from a stabbing rampage that claimed the life of a Columbia University student says he hopes to one day return to New York City.

Business consultant Thomas Ambuhler, 43, told the New York Post the neck wounds he suffered in the 1 December attack are healing and he is spending Christmas at home in Munich.

“It’s all healing well and I’m reasonably OK,” Mr Ambuhler told the New York Post in a series of text messages.

“I had a wonderful time in New York, it’s a great city, and wouldn’t mind going back. Just maybe not hanging out around Morningside Park.”

Columbia University grad student Davide Giri, 30, who was stabbed and killed in Manhattan during a random knife attack.

(Facebook)

Mr Ambuhler was stabbed in an unprovoked attack at Morningside Park near the Columbia University campus.

Gangmember Vincent Pinkney has been charged with the murder of Italian doctoral student David Giri, and wounding Roberto Malaspina and lawyer Gregory Johnson in a series of bloody knife attacks in Manhattan.

He has not been charged with the stabbing of Mr Ambuhler.

He said he was “very, very thankful” for the quick actions response of the NYPD, first responders and staff at Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital.

“I’m not actively following the case and haven’t heard from the police in any case about their investigation,” Mr Ambuhler said.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in