A woman who was allegedly dumped outside a New York City hospital and appeared to have had implants in her buttocks has died, according to police.

Two women allegedly brought the woman, Maxine Messam, to Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx neighbourhood on early Tuesday morning, New York police reportedly said.

She was unconscious and unresponsive, and was taken into the hospital for care.

The two women who allegedly took Maxine to the hospital departed the scene before police arrived, according to hospital employees.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) believe Maxine had some form of surgery because she had multiple injection marks in her buttocks, as NBC New York and others reported on Tuesday.

An investigation could consider if any surgery went wrong before Maxine’s death. MEAWW meanwhile reported that Maxine was from Bridgeport, Connecticut.

While the names of the two women who dropped the victim at the hospital are unknown, police said they found the victim semi-conscious in another location, it was reported.

“The aided female was subsequently pronounced deceased at the hospital and the investigation remains ongoing,” the NYPD reportedly added.

A cause of death will be determined by the New York City medical examiner’s office.

The Independent has approached the police department for comment.