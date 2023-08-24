Cook’s Corner shooting – live: Four killed after gunman opens fire at California biker bar
Local media reports that the incident began with domestic dispute between the gunman and his wife
At least four people have been killed and others are being treated for gunshot wounds after a mass shooting at a popular bikers’ bar in California’s Orange County.
The Orange County sheriff said those killed included the suspected gunman, with local TV station KCAL News reporting that the incident began with a domestic dispute between the gunman and his wife.
Local media reports described the shooter as a retired law enforcement officer.
California governor Gavin Newsom was monitoring the shooting “and coordinating with local officials as more details become available,” his office tweeted.
Cook’s Corner is a popular, longtime watering hole for the biker community in Southern California. Many motorcycle riders and enthusiasts gather there on weeknights and during the weekend for live music, open-mic nights or just a cold beer after a long ride.
Hours before the shooting, customers were stopping by for an afternoon drink and meal. Rows of motorcycles and bikes framed the gravel entrance as plaques described the storied history of the bar built in 1884.
Expressing his sorrow, California state senator Dave Min issued a statement urging an end to the scourge of gun violence.
Visuals from the scene from outside Cook’s Corner cafe show the mass deployment of police vehicles and ambulances in rural Trabuco Canyon in Orange County.
Cook’s Corner stands as a popular hub for the motorcycle community in Southern California. Numerous motorbike riders and passionate enthusiasts regularly visit this spot on weeknights and weekends, drawn by live music, open-mic sessions, and the simple pleasure of a chilled beer following an extensive ride.
California governor Gavin Newsom was monitoring the shooting and “coordinating with local officials”, his office said.
He said more details of the shooting are awaited.
“Incident scene at Cooks Corner is static. We are in unified command with @OCFA. Confirmed 4 deceased at scene, inc. the shooter. 6 transported to hospitals, 5 reported w/gunshot wounds. Officer-involved shooting occurred during the incident. No deputies injured,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet.
