At least four people have been killed and others are being treated for gunshot wounds after a mass shooting at a popular bikers’ bar in California’s Orange County.
The Orange County sheriff said those killed included the suspected gunman, identified by The Orange County Sheriff’s Department as John Snowling, 59.
Three people died and six others were injured before Snowling was killed by law enforcement. The fatal victims have been identified as John Leehey, 67, Tonya Clark, 49, and Glen Sprowl, 53.
The incident began with a domestic dispute between the gunman and his wife. Snowling, a retired law enforcement officer with the Ventura Police Department, opened fire on his wife Marie Snowling and her dining companion.
Sheriff Don Barnes said on Thursday that Snowling then continued shooting indiscriminately. A man who approached Snwoling as the gunman retrieved more weapons from his vehicle was fatally shot.
Ms Snowling had filed for divorce in December 2022, according to The Los Angeles Times. A neighbour of the couple told the outlet she had moved in with her ailing mother while Snowling was spending most of his time in Ohio, where he owned a property.
Survivor claims shooter spared pregnant woman’s life
A man who survived the shooting on Wednesday night told CBS that he barricaded himself in the kitchen until the shooting ended.
The man also said he heard a woman pleading for her life, reportedly telling the shooter: “Please don’t shoot me, I’m 5 months pregnant.”
The suspected shooter, believed to be former law enforcement, allegedly told her: “Get out of here”
WATCH: Cook’s Corner shooter lived in Camarillo, California
Gunman in Cook’s Corner shooting identified as retired police officer John Snowling
The suspected gunman in Wednesday night’s shooting at a biker’s bar in California has been identified as retired police officer John Snowling.
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Snowling, a former officer from the City of Ventura, died during a confrontation with law enforcement. Undersheriff Jeff Hallock said he couldn’t confirm whether Snowling was killed by deputies but said it was “safe to assume” so, local news station KTLA reports.
The violence broke out around 7pm at the Cook’s Corner bar. Four people, including the suspected gunman, were killed.
John Snowling was a former officer with the City of Ventura Police Department
John Snowling opened fire on estranged wife without exchanging any words, witness says
Marie Snowling’s friend Betty Fruichantie told NBC that the two were enjoying a live performance at the popular biker’s bar when the gunman entered the establishment.
“We were sitting there listening to the band and all of sudden, from behind us, we hear shooting. A bunch of shooting,” Ms Fruichantie said. “I thought it was just firecrackers, she didn’t say anything. People were getting shot. People were getting shot.”
Ms Fruichantie said that Ms Snowling had recently filed for divorce and was staying with friends.
Neighbour says John Snowlings was ‘standoffish kind of person'
A neighbour of the Snowlings told the Los Angeles Times that he believed the couple had started to have marital problems because Ms Snowling wanted to go out more often, while her estranged husband preferred to stay at home.
“I think it reached a point where it felt like life was passing her by because he didn’t want to do anything,”James Goldsmith, 68, told the outlet.
“He would barely maintain the house. I think she wanted to have friends and live life and that’s why I think she made the move that she did. It’s sad that he couldn’t allow that and let her live her own life.”
Mr Goldmisth said that Ms Snowling had moved out and now lived with her mother after she filed for divorce in December 2022. Snowling had recently bought a home in Ohio and was spending most of his time there, Mr Goldsmith said.
“John was always kind of a standoffish kind of person,” Mr Goldsmith told the Times. “He wasn’t the most personable guy, not that I can say that there was anything really negative. He wasn’t the type of neighbour that you’d get the warm fuzzies from.”
A ‘domestic dispute’ spilled into historic biker bar Cook’s Corner. It ended with a mass shooting
It began just like any other Wednesday night at the popular biker bar.
Motorcycle riders and enthusiasts had gathered for drinks, food and fun with friends at Cook’s Corner, one of the most famous biker bars and restaurants in southern California.
But, this one night took a devastating turn when a gunman opened fire, leaving at least three people dead and many others injured.
Gunman was retired police officer, authorities say
Authorities said John Snowling killed three people Wednesday, including his wife’s dining companion and a man who approached him as Snowling retrieved additional guns from his truck, and wounded six others.
Snowling was fatally shot by deputies within minutes of the rampage.
Snowling, 59, was a retired police sergeant with the Ventura Police Department in Southern California.
His wife, Marie Snowling, had filed for divorce in December 2022, citing irreconcilable differences. The proceedings were ongoing and the case was scheduled for a mandatory settlement conference in November.