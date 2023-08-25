Cook’s Corner shooting – live: Ex-cop John Snowling named as suspect who killed three in California biker bar
The Orange County District Attorney’s Office identified the gunman as retired Ventura Police sergeant John Snowling, 59
At least four people have been killed and others are being treated for gunshot wounds after a mass shooting at a popular bikers’ bar in California’s Orange County.
The Orange County sheriff said those killed included the suspected gunman, identified by the Los Angeles Times as John Snowling, 59.
Local TV station KCAL News reports that the incident began with a domestic dispute between the gunman and his wife.
Local media reports described the shooter as a retired law enforcement officer with the Ventura Police Department.
California governor Gavin Newsom was monitoring the shooting “and coordinating with local officials as more details become available,” his office tweeted.
Cook’s Corner is a popular, longtime watering hole for the biker community in Southern California. Many motorcycle riders and enthusiasts gather there on weeknights and during the weekend for live music, open-mic nights or just a cold beer after a long ride.
Hours before the shooting, customers were stopping by for an afternoon drink and meal. Rows of motorcycles and bikes framed the gravel entrance as plaques described the storied history of the bar built in 1884.
John Snowling’s estranged wife recovering from gunshot wound, family say
Snowling’s estranged wife Marie Snowling was shot during the altercation.
Despite earlier reports that she had not survived the attack, her father William Mosby told The Orange County on Thursday that Ms Snowling is recovering from her injuries at Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.
“Her friend in the bar said she was shot in the lower jaw,” Mr Mosby told the outlet. “I’m extremely relieved, what I heard was the worst.”
Mr Mosby described Snowling as a “crazy husband” who couldn’t cope with Ms Snowling’s request for a divorce.
Neighbour says John Snowling was ‘standofish’
Estranged wife was the target, official says
WATCH: Witness describes scene following Cook’s Corner shooting
Authorities have yet to release victims’ names
Four people were killed during the attack, and six others were injured during the violence.
Two of the wounded remain in critical condition.
Local officials have not identified the victims, but family members and friends have confirmed that Marie Snowling, the gunman’s estranged wife, is among the injured.
She is being treated for gunshot wounds.
‘I’m devastated,’ California senator calls for end to gun violence in America
Expressing his sorrow after the shooting, California state Senator Dave Min issued a statement urging an end to the scourge of gun violence.
“I’m devastated at the news of yet another mass shooting tonight, this time at Cook’s Corner, a historic bar in the heart of Orange County,” he said.
Who was the alleged gunman?
WATCH: Shooting at Cook’s Corner in Orange County
Ventura Police Department offers condolences to families of Cook’s Corner shooting victims
“Our hearts weigh heavy with the distressing incident at Cook’s Corner,” Ventura Police Department Chief Darin Schindler said in a statement following the tragedy.
“Our deepest condolences are with the families of the victims, the survivors, and the Orange County deputies who swiftly responded to the scene. This incident deeply affects us all.”
