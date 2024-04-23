The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A disgraced former cop facing a rape charge is on the run after he allegedly murdered his ex-wife, teenage girlfriend and abducted a baby believed to be his son, according to police.

Elias Huizar, 39, is “armed and dangerous”, and may be fleeing for the US-Mexico border with one-year-old Roman Huizar, law enforcement said.

An Amber alert has been issued for Roman who is described as 2ft, 25lb with brown hair and eyes.

On Monday afternoon, a woman was shot dead outside Wiley Elementary School in West Richland, Washington as students were being released for the day. Officers found the victim at 3.23pm.

Elias Huizar, 39, is ‘armed and dangerous’ and believed to be fleeing for the US-Mexico border with his baby son ( West Richland Police Department )

West Richland police later named Mr Huizar as the suspect in the shooting. His ex-wife was a paraeducator at the school, according to the Tri-City Herald.

A second female victim was discovered by officers inside Mr Huizar’s home in West Richland a short time later.

“No information about the victim’s identity is being released at this time, except to say that it is not Huizar but that the victim is a known associate of the suspect,” according to West Richland Police Department.

Washington State Patrol said Mr Huizar was suspected of murdering his “ex-wife and girlfriend” in the Amber Alert but did not name them.

His ex-wife was named by the Tri-City Herald as Amber Rodriguez, with whom Mr Huizar has two children.

Washington State Patrol issued an Amber Alert for missing Roman Huizar ( Washington State Patrol )

Ms Rodriguez had filed for a change in custody of her two sons, aged five and nine, with Mr Huizar, only days before the shooting, according to the Tri-City Herald.

Mr Huizar fled in a silver 2009 Toyota Corolla with Washington plates CBZ4745. He is described as 5ft 6in tall, with brown hair and brown eyes, according to the Amber Alert.

He was later reported to have been spotted driving a black sedan in Portland, Oregon. The investigation is ongoing.

Mr Huizar had been due to be in court on Monday to face child rape allegations in relation to a teenage girl who was sleeping at his home, KNDU reported. He had pleaded not guilty to the charges in February.

The former police officer was reportedly caught with the teenage girl by his 17-year-old girlfriend, who reported him to police, KNDU said.

Mr Huizar was an officer with the Yakima Police Department, around 70 miles from West Richland, between June 2013 and February 2022.

West Richland PD scheduled a press conference for late Tuesday afternoon.

Richland Schools sent a message out to parents, confirming that there had been a shooting. Classes were cancelled on Tuesday.

In a statement on Tuesday, the school district said that Mr Huizar had been a substitute teacher between February 2022 and June 2023. Following his arrest earlier this year, the suspect was removed from the district’s subs list.

“There are no words to express how deeply saddened we are by the targeted, domestic violence incidents that took place yesterday at William Wiley Elementary and in the surrounding neighborhood that resulted in the death of one of our staff members and another individual. This is a tragedy no community should have to experience,” the statement read.