Cory Bigsby, 43, has been charged with seven counts of child neglect, following the disappearance of his 4-year-old son Codi.

Police are still searching for Codi, who was reported missing on 31 January and last seen at his father’s Buckroe Beach, Virginia, residence.

The father told police that his son wasn’t at home when he woke up. Mr Bigsby also told officials that his son was dressed in all-black clothing and Spider-Man flip-flops, but Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot later told reporters that this information was deemed unreliable.

“The evidence doesn’t match what we’ve been told. So we need to investigate further,” said Chief Talbot.

On Wednesday, Police named Mr Bigsby as a person of interest in their investigation, which has involved extensive searches and speaking to hundreds of citizens. Search efforts will continue over the weekend.

“The investigation does not indicate that he was abducted. There’s just no reason to believe it. We certainly are open to that as a possibility. It is not likely,” Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot said at the start of the investigation.

Mr Bigsby’s arrest is not the “conclusion of the investigative process”, said Hampton Police, who are still on the case and will be conducting a press conference Friday at noon with further details.

Codi’s mother, who does not live with the boy’s father, reported an assault allegation against Cory Bigsby in 2018. The charges were later dropped.

Police have called in volunteers to help find the missing young boy and are asking residents in the Buckroe neighbourhood to search their properties for anything suspicious.