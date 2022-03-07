Couple murdered on their bikes: ‘This was anything but a hit and run’

A husband and wife were stabbed to death as they were biking home in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Police were made aware of their deaths early on Sunday, according to the Daytona Beach News-Journal.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young tweeted on Sunday that the department “is currently investigating a double homicide that occurred overnight in the 700 block of N Wild Olive. Both victims suffered multiple stab wounds and lacerations”.

“Suspect information is limited to a male unknown race wearing white or light colored pants and possibly a backpack,” he added. “Motive is unknown. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact @DaytonaBchPD Detective Howell at 671-5257.”

Mr Young told WESH that “the [911] caller advised that two people laying in the grass here and it appeared to be a hit and run”.

“Upon arrival, once we observed the injuries, we quickly realized that this was anything but a hit and run and we noticed the multiple stab wounds and that their throats had been slashed,” he added.

“So, I gotta be honest with you, this is probably one of the most vicious and gruesome incidents that I’ve witnessed in my 20 years,” he said.

Mr Young said the attack didn’t appear to have been a robbery “based on the valuables left in their possession”.

“No one saw anything, no one heard anything,” Mr Young said.

“We can’t make heads or tails of it at this time, but I can tell you we will spare no expense and we will leave no stone unturned to make sure that this community is safe,” he added.

“We can’t rule out that this may be totally random,” Mr Young told reporters, according to WFTV. “But if it is totally random, the person responsible has to be deranged.”