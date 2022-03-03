Children of divorced couple found stabbed to death 15 miles apart ‘devastated’

The children of an ex-husband and wife found dead in different parts of Gloucestershire have said they are “devastated”.

Clive and Valerie Warrington, 67 and 73, are suspected to have been murdered.

The body of Mr Warrington was discovered at Sherborne Place in the centre of Cheltenham after police were called to reports of a serious assault at 6.25am on Wednesday.

Ms Warrington was found dead a short time later at an address in the village of Bourton-on-the-Water, about 15 miles away.

Both had suffered stab wounds. Detectives have linked the two killings.

In a statement released on Thursday, their children said: “We are devastated by the sudden and tragic loss of our parents.

Investigations at Sherborne Place (left) and in Bourton-on-the-Water (PA)

“We thank everyone for their messages of love and support, which are of great comfort to us.

“We would like to request privacy at this time so that we can come to terms with what has happened and grieve in peace with the rest of the family.”

Gloucestershire Constabulary said the family are receiving updates and support from dedicated officers.

A man from Cheltenham has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is being held in custody.

Police were granted extra time to question him as magistrates ruled on Thursday he could be held for an extra 36 hours.

Officers said the two victims and the suspect were known to one another and they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths.