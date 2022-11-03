Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

An OnlyFans model who stabbed her boyfriend to death was recorded degrading him weeks before the attack.

In video found on her slain boyfriend Christian Obumseli’s iPhone, 26-year-old Courtney Clenney can be heard having an argument with her partner of two years. Miami prosecutors have charged Ms Clenney, known as Courtney Tailor on social media platforms, in the murder of Mr Obumseli.

The recently resurfaced video, first reported by The Miami Herald, is among mounting evidence of the couple’s volatile relationship and Ms Clenney’s outbursts. Her claims that she acted in self-defence have also been previously contradicted by video from an elevator in her luxury apartment complex that showed her physically attacking Obumseli, months before she stabbed him.

One of the incidents recorded by Obumseli appears to have unfolded after he didn’t tell Ms Clenney that he had greeted a female while on a bicycle ride, The Herald reports. Ms Clenney then accused him of “gaslighting” her when he apologised, told him, “Shut up and let me slap you, dumb a**,” and called him the n-word.

She continued verbally attacking him and said, “Shut the fuck up, b***.” Another recording suggests that the couple had an argument during traffic when Ms Clenney reportedly hit another motorist after getting into an argument and Obumseli asked her to apologise to him.

A passerby then approached the couple after Ms Clenney began to “bang her head” and curse at Obumseli, also accusing her boyfriend of “making yourself look good in front of people.” He later apologised to her, saying it was his fault.

“You just told me to f****** apologise to a lowlife. You’re supposed to protect me. F*** you,” ” she yelled at Obumseli before he asked her to “stop hitting me.”

The revelations of the string of arguments recorded weeks before Mr Obumseli’s death came after the prosecution released a video of Ms Clenney attacking her boyfriend at their Miami apartment building just two months before the tragedy.

The video was played in court one day after she was arrested in Big Island, Hawaii, and charged with murder in August. She was later extradited by US Marshals to Florida, where she pled not guilty to murder charges.

Courtney Clenney (Hawaii Police)

The couple’s two-year relationship was “extremely tempestuous and combative,” according to prosecutors. The suspect stabbed her boyfriend in the chest with a kitchen knife on 3 April. Her lawyers claimed the stabbing was done in self-defence but Ms Rundle said that the evidence countered her claims.

“The violent and toxic two-year relationship of Christian Obumseli and Courtney Clenney did not have to end in tragedy with Christian’s murder as a victim of domestic violence,” Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said after her arrest.

Ms Clenney first alleged that she threw the knife at the victim from 10ft away, but the medical examiner stated that Obumseli were inconsistent with that description of the events.

Investigators also said that the stabbing took place while Ms Clenney was on the phone with her mother, and while neighbours reported the domestic disturbance to the building staff.

Christian Obumseli (NBC Miami)

Only then did Ms Clenney call 911, prosecutors said, with Obumseli saying in the background that he was dying. Authorities said that after the attack, Ms Clenney’s mother allegedly texted her and told her “not to say anything to investigators without an attorney”.

Ms Clenney had reportedly been arrested for domestic battery at a hotel in Las Vegas in July 2021 and police in Texas had also reportedly been called to their home on multiple occasions, according to The Herald.

Managers in the One Paraiso building in Edgewater, Florida, were moving to evict them after several domestic disturbance complaints.