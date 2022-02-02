Customer shoots man allegedly trying to stab woman at a gas station

An armed man intervened at a gas station in Waco to try and help a woman who was allegedly being stabbed, reports claim.

According to KWTX, the passerby fired their weapon at the aggressor, who was thought to be chasing down a woman he had already stabbed.

The incident took place last Friday at around 7.40 pm local time, with the police now naming the aggressor as 51-year-old Byron Bryant.

“Initial reports indicated that a male was actively stabbing a female and was chasing her into the gas station,” police said in a news release.

The Waco Tribune reports that the attacker was allegedly “chasing the woman into the store” when witnesses called 911.

Waco Police Officer Garen Bynum said that officers were responding to the scene when they learned a “separate third-party individual had intervened in an attempt to defend the female victim by shooting the suspect with a handgun”.

Subsequently, the alleged attacker and the stabbing victim were taken to a nearby hospital with “severe injuries”.

In a Waco Police press release, Officer Bynum also noted that the good Samaritan remained on scene to talk to police officers.

“The third-party individual remained on-scene and is cooperating with the investigation. That individual was released from the scene after speaking with officers and has not been charged with any crime,” Officer Bynum states.

“The original suspect who was transported to the hospital is in custody and will remain in the custody of Waco Police officers while he continues to receive medical care for his injuries.”

Mr Bryant was released from the hospital on Monday, 31 January, is currently in the McLennan County Jail charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

However, Mr Bryant’s female victim remains in the hospital in critical condition, police told KWTX.