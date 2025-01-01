Cybertruck explosion outside Vegas Trump hotel leaves one dead and seven hurt

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

One person is dead and several others injured after a cybertruck exploded outside of President-elect Donald Trump’s hotel in Las Vegas.

The explosion happened around 8:40 a.m. Wednesday in the valet area outside of the lobby of Trump International Hotel at Las Vegas Boulevard and Sammy Davis Jr. Drive.

Las Vegas County Sheriff Kevin McMahill shared during a press conference that the sole victim was inside the vehicle during the explosion.

open image in gallery One person is dead and seven are injured after a cybertruck exploded outside Trump Tower in Vegas ( JEFFREY MILLER via REUTERS )

"There is one deceased individual in the Cybertruck, and I don’t know whether it’s a male or female,” McMahill said.

”At this time, we are investigating a number of leads, and I’m not prepared to release any of that information to you just yet. We can. I can tell you that there are seven victims right now that sustained injuries from the explosion."

He added that those injuries are reportedly minor.

The fire has since been put out by the Clark County fire department. The cause wasn’t immediately known, but McMahill noted during the presser that officials are “very well aware” of the New Orleans attack in which a man intentionally drove a truck into a crowd of people celebrating New Year’s Eve just hours earlier, killing 10 people.

open image in gallery A police vehicle is parked behind yellow tape in a cordoned area of Trump Tower ( REUTERS )

He said that officials are “taking all of the precautions that we need to take to keep our community safe” and that they are “looking for secondary devices.”

Video posted on social media showed different angles of the massive explosion. Guests staying at the hotel and on surrounding properties told FOX5 that they heard the loud explosion which many described as being louder than the New Year’s Eve fireworks.

Eric Trump, a son of the president-elect and executive vice president of the Trump Organization, posted about the fire on the social media platform X.

Earlier today, a reported electric vehicle fire occurred in the porte cochère of Trump Las Vegas. The safety and well-being of our guests and staff remain our top priority. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Las Vegas Fire Department and local law enforcement for their… — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) January 1, 2025

He praised the fire department and local law enforcement “for their swift response and professionalism.”

The 64-story hotel is just off the famed Las Vegas Strip and across the street from the Fashion Show Las Vegas shopping mall.