New Orleans latest: Ten dead and 30 injured as car plows into crowd on busy Bourbon Street
Emergency services called out in early hours of New Year’s Day after reports of car driving into crowd
Ten people have been killed after a car plowed into a crowd of people in New Orleans in the early hours of New Year’s Day.
The incident took place on the city’s Canal and Bourbon Street at around 3am, as people gathered to ring in 2025.
A statement on Nola Ready said 30 people had also been injured in the mass casualty event and that emergency services are on the scene.
Witness accounts recalled a truck crashing into a crowd at high speed before the driver got out and started firing a weapon, with police returning fire, CBS reported.
Footage circulating online, which appears to show the aftermath of the incident, shows multiple lying on the floor as people run from the area.
One person who says they witnessed the incident described it on social media as the “most horrific thing I’ve ever seen”.
They said they saw a “truck crashing through the barricades” before seeing it “run into a crowd” and “people flying as it hit them”.
Police at scene of New Orleans fatal crash after reports of car driving into crowd
Nola Ready, the department responsible for emergency preparedness in New Orleans, said responders were attending a “mass casualty incident involving a vehicle that drove into a large crowd on Canal and Bourbon Street”. It confirmed the casualty toll.
