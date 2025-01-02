New Orleans truck attack live updates: FBI probes possible link between terror suspect and Cybertruck blast driver
New Orleans attacker Shamsud-Din Jabbar and the driver in the New Year’s Day Tesla Cybertruck blast in Las Vegas are said to have served at the same military base, according to local media reports
The FBI is investigating the possible link between the assailants in the two deadly New Year’s Day attacks in New Orleans and Las Vegas.
Shamsud Din Jabbar, 42, killed at least 15 people and injured dozens of others after ramming a truck into a crowd of revellers on New Orleans’s Bourbon Street on Wednesday morning after evading police barriers. Officials do not believe Jabbar acted alone and are investigating whether he had accomplices.
Investigators are now looking at the possible link between Jabbar, a US citizen and Army veteran, and the driver in the Tesla Cybertruck blast outside Donald Trump’s Las Vegas hotel which took place just hours earlier. Matthew Livelsberger, 37, a former Army veteran of Colorado Springs, was allegedly behind the wheel when the vehicle exploded, according to local media reports.
Livelsberger and Jabbar are believd to have served at the same military base, sources told Denver7.
President Joe Biden said that Jabbar was “inspired by ISIS” and had a “desire to kill. He said: “I know while this person committed a terrible assault on the city, the spirit of our New Orleans will never, never, never be defeated. It always will shine forth.”
Suspected New Orleans terror attack suspect Shamsud-Din Jabbar is filmed discussing his career and military experience in a resurfaced video. In the video, Jabbar introduces himself as a property manager and says he worked for ten years as a human resources and IT specialist in the military. The FBI identified Shamsud-Din Jabbar as a 42-year-old Army veteran and US citizen from Texas. Texas state records also show that he held a real estate license in the state from 2018 to 2023. Fifteen people were killed and 35 injured after a car ploughed into New Year revellers in Bourbon Street on 1 January.
Brits offered support from UK government follow New Orleans attack
The UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office has set up a helpline for British nationals following the New Year’s Day attack in New Orleans.
Following the incident, which unfolded in the early hours of Wednesday morning on Bourbon Street, leaving 15 people dead and dozens more injured, the Foreign Office updated it’s travel advice for British citizens heading to – or staying in – the Louisiana city.
“On 1 January, an individual drove a vehicle into a crowd of people in New Orleans,” the website reads. “Any British nationals in need of assistance should call +1 202 588 6500 or visit contact.service.csd.fcdo.gov.uk/emergency-help. In the UK, call +44 (0) 20 7008 5000.”
The alert is still valid as of Thursday morning.
Investigators probing if Tesla explosion in Vegas linked to New Orleans attack
Officials are investigating whether a Tesla that exploded outside a Trump hotel in Las Vegas on Wednesday is linked to a truck attack that killed 10 people celebrating New Year’s in New Orleans in the early hours of that morning.
Bystander describes horror of New Orleans attack
Pedestrians described a horrific scene in the early hours of Wednesday morning after a truck barreled into New Year’s revelers in New Orleans, killing 10.
Zion Parsons, 18, of Gulfport, Mississippi, told the Associated Press he saw the truck “barreling through, throwing people like in a movie scene, throwing people into the air.”
“Bodies, bodies all up and down the street, everybody screaming and hollering,” he added.
His friend Nikyra Dedeaux was among those killed.
How the Louisiana congressional delegation reacted to New Orleans attack
Las Vegas Cybertruck suspect named as FBI investigates possible link to Jabbar
The driver of the Tesla Cybertruck that exploded outside Donald Trump’s Las Vegas hotel on New Year’s Day has been identified as Matthew Livelsberger, according to local media reports.
Multiple informed sources told ABC affiliate Denver 7 and KOAA News that Livelsberged, 37, a former Army veteran of Colorado Springs, was behind the wheel of the vehicle which exploded outside the Trump International Hotel at Las Vegas Boulevard and Sammy Davis Jr. Drive at 8.40 a.m. on Wednesday.
Livelsberger allegedly died in the blast, according to the sources. Police are yet to officially confirm the identity of the deceased individual.
James Liddell has the full story.
