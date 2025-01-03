Heartbreaking comparison of New Orleans before and after terror attack

Footage showed New Orleans crowds enjoying New Year’s Eve celebrations before an attack that left at least 14 people dead and dozens injured.

A truck ploughed into a crowd of revellers on Bourbon Street in what the FBI is investigating as an “act of terrorism.”

The FBI identified the suspect — who was killed after engaging in a shootout with police officers — as Shamsud-Din Jabbar, 42, a US-born citizen from Texas.

Footage shows a side-by-side comparison of New Year’s celebrations followed by cordoned-off streets as police investigated the attack.