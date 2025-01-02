New Orleans attack witness describes terrifying moment truck headed right towards him

A New Orleans attack eyewitness has described the terrifying moment an SUV truck headed right towards him before plowing into New Year revelers.

Jim Mower was on Bourbon Street with his wife when the deadly attack took place in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

Fifteen people have died and 30 others were injured in the attack. The FBI is investigating the incident “as an act of terrorism” and says it was carried out by 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Jabbar.

Speaking to Good Morning America on Thursday (2 January), Mr Mower said: “We first heard bangs and tyres squeeling and then saw the truck start to accelarate.”