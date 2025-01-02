New Orleans attacker joined ISIS in summer and planned to harm own family, say FBI

New Orleans attacker Shamsud-Din Jabbar joined Isis last summer and planned to harm his own family, the FBI today revealed.

Speaking at a press conference today (2 January) law enforcement officials said they believe Jabbar is solely responsible for the deadly New Year’s Day attack in New Orleans.

Jabbar, 42, killed at least 14 people and injured dozens after evading police barriers and ramming a truck into a crowd of revellers on New Orleans’s Bourbon Street on Wednesday morning. Police shot and killed Jabbar.

The FBI has since revealed he posted a video revealng he planned to hurt his family before the New Orleans attack.