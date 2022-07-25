Dallas airport shooting - live: Woman shot by police after opening fire at Love Field, law enforcement says
A woman was shot by police after she fired a handgun inside the terminal at Dallas Love Field Airport, according to authorities.
Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said that the incident happened after a 37-year-old female was dropped off near the Southwest Airlines ticket counter at around 11am on Monday morning.
He told reporters that the suspect then went into a toilet, where she changed her outfit and came back out. An officer in the terminal then saw her pull out a handgun and she began firing into the air and “aiming at the ceiling.”
Police say that the officer “engaged” the suspect and she was shot in the “lower extremities.” She was taken into custody and then to the hospital in an unknown condition.
No one else was injured in the incident, according to officials.
“The terminal is secure at this time,” the Dallas Police Department tweeted an hour after the incident started.
Dallas Love Field is located around six miles northwest of downtown Dallas and is a hub for Southwest Airlines.
Dallas Police speaks to the press
Man at airport live tweets evacuation prompted by shooting
“I was also unfortunately apart of the 2019 active shooter case at the Dallas Courthouse so I don’t seem to have the best luck with these type of things but at least I made it out alive both cases. Thank you to the incredible TSA agents that helped make sure everyone was safe!” he added.
Police investigating reports of shots fired at Dallas airport
“PIO is en route to Dallas Love Field Airport in response to reports of shots being fired. Follow our Twitter for updates,” Dallas Police Department tweeted on Monday.
Dallas Love Field is located around six miles northwest of downtown Dallas and is a hub for Southwest Airlines.
Dallas Fire-Rescue says that one person has been transported from the airport to the hospital but has not given any information on the patient’s condition, according to NBC 5.
Max Geron, the police chief from Rockwall, Texas, was at the airport as a passenger and took to Twitter to confirm the shooting.
“Just got evacuated out of Love Field after an apparent shooting. Family is safe. TSA did a great job.” he tweeted.
Chief Geron told NBC 5 that he and his family had been going through security at the airport when they heard gunfire.
