Manhunt underway for gunman accused of shooting Korean women at hair salon in Texas

Gustaf Kilander
Washington, DC
Thursday 12 May 2022 17:43

Koreatown shooting: Three women shot at Northwest Dallas hair salon

A manhunt is underway for a gunman accused of shooting three Korean women at a hair salon in Dallas, Texas.

Police said in a statement on Facebook that at around 2.20pm on Wednesday 11 May, Dallas police were dispatched to the Koreatown salon where “an unknown Black male dressed in all black walked into the business and began shooting”.

“Three female victims were shot and transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,” police added.

A still image released by Dallas Police shows a shooting suspect running in a parking lot after allegedly opening fire in a hair salon

(Dallas Police Departmemt)

More follows...

