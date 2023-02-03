Police arrest suspect in Dallas Zoo monkey theft

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Dallas police have arrested a man they believe may have stolen a pair of emperor tamarin monkeys from the city's zoo.

Davion Irvin, 24, was arrested late on Thursday night and has been charged with six counts of animal cruelty-non-livestock, according to a Dallas Police Department press statement.

“The preliminary investigation and help from the public identified Irvin as the man Dallas Police were looking to speak with regarding the missing monkeys at the Dallas Zoo,” police said.

The monkeys disappeared on Monday and were founds the next day inside the closet of an abandoned home in nearby Lancaster, Texas.