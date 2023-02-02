Moment alleged monkey thief is captured on CCTV at Dallas Zoo

An alleged thief who is accused of stealing monkeys from Dallas Zoo has been captured on CCTV.

Footage released by Dallas Police Department shows a suspect they are hoping to identify walking in the grounds of the zoo.

Two emperor tamarin monkeys were reported missing from the zoo on Monday, 30 January, according to police.

On Tuesday evening, the animals were located inside an abandoned home in Lancaster.

An investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

