Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Death of mother and three young children in Connecticut is murder-suicide, police say

‘A truly horrible event,’ Danbury Mayor Dean Esposito says

Bevan Hurley
Thursday 28 July 2022 17:12
<p>Police outside a Danbury home where a mother and three children died in what police say was a murder-suicide</p>

Police outside a Danbury home where a mother and three children died in what police say was a murder-suicide

(NBC Connecticut)

A mother strangled her three young children in their Danbury, Connecticut, home before dying by suicide, police say.

The bodies of Sonia Loja, 36, and her three children Junior Panjon, 12, Joselyn Panjon, 10, and Jonael Panjon, 5, were discovered at around 6.30pm on Wednesday night, Danbury Police Detective Lieutenant Mark Williams said in a statement posted to Facebook.

Police were called to at an address in Whaley St, Danbury, for a welfare check by a man who was distraught and crying, Chief Patrick Ridenhour told the Danbury News-Times.

They found the children’s bodies inside the property. Ms Loja’s body was found in a shed in the backyard, the News-Times reported.

Recommended

On Thursday morning, police said a preliminary investigation had found the children died by strangulation, and said the mother’s cause of death was asphyxia by hanging.

Two other adults who lived at the address were not present when police arrived, they said.

Danbury Mayor Dean Esposito, who visited the home to offer his support, said in a statement it was “a truly horrible event”.

“Our community grieves for the innocent lives taken from us. We will get through this together,” he said.

The family members are being offered support from local mental health services, police, and education agencies.

“As this is also an emotionally damaging incident for first responders, services have been extended to public safety personnel who responded to the scene,” Detective Lieutenant Williams added.

Autopsies are due to be carried out by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Farmington on Thursday morning.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in