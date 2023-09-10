Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Escaped killer Danelo Cavalcante has changed his appearance as he continues to elude a massive manhunt, police say.

Pennsylvania State Police said a clean-shaven Cavalcante was spotted near Phoenixville in northern Chester County overnight on Saturday.

He was wearing a yellow or green hooded sweatshirt, black baseball style hat, green prison pants, and white shoes, and driving a white 2020 Ford Transit van bearing Pennsylvania registration ZST8818, police said in a statement.

Cavalcante, 34, escaped from Chester County Prison on 31 August, days after he was sentenced to life without parole for stabbing his ex-girlfriend Deborah Brandao, 33, to death. He is also wanted for a 2017 murder in Brazil.

Cavalcante was spotted twice near the prison on 8 September, according to police. He was spotted again late on 9 September.

The latest sighting comes as the manhunt enters its 11th day.

Police have asked anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact 911 or the tip line at 717 562 2987.