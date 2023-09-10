Jump to content

Police say Danelo Cavalcante has changed his appearance as escaped killer is spotted again

Cavalcante is now clean shaven and was seen overnight on Saturday near Phoenixville, police say

Bevan Hurley
Sunday 10 September 2023 14:17
Search for Danelo Cavalcante stretches into ninth day as fugitive spotted again

Escaped killer Danelo Cavalcante has changed his appearance as he continues to elude a massive manhunt, police say.

Pennsylvania State Police said a clean-shaven Cavalcante was spotted near Phoenixville in northern Chester County overnight on Saturday.

He was wearing a yellow or green hooded sweatshirt, black baseball style hat, green prison pants, and white shoes, and driving a white 2020 Ford Transit van bearing Pennsylvania registration ZST8818, police said in a statement.

Cavalcante, 34, escaped from Chester County Prison on 31 August, days after he was sentenced to life without parole for stabbing his ex-girlfriend Deborah Brandao, 33, to death. He is also wanted for a 2017 murder in Brazil.

Cavalcante was spotted twice near the prison on 8 September, according to police. He was spotted again late on 9 September.

The latest sighting comes as the manhunt enters its 11th day.

Police have asked anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact 911 or the tip line at 717 562 2987.

