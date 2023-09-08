Danelo Cavalcante prison escape: Murder convict spotted in Pennsylvania town as search enters eighth day
Follow the very latest on the manhunt for the convicted killer who escaped from Chester County Prison in Pennsylvania a week ago
Daniel Cavalcante escape video
The manhunt for convicted killer Danelo Cavalcante has now entered its eighth day with details beginning to emerge about how he managed to escape from prison in Pennsylvania.
Cavalcante, 34, escaped from Chester County Prison days after he was sentenced to life without parole for stabbing his ex-girlfriend Deborah Brandao, 31, to death in front of her two small children. He is also wanted for a 2017 murder in Brazil.
Cavalcante was last spotted in a creek bed near Pennsbury Township on Tuesday evening. Authorities fruitlessly searched the area for hours.
Police said on Wednesday that he broke out by climbing onto the roof from one of the prison’s exercise yards. Newly released video shows Cavalcante crawling up a wall at the prison before he disappears from the frame.
He then jumped down to an area of the prison with less surveillance. A tower officer tasked with observing the site failed to report the incident and Cavalcante’s escape was only noticed during a head count.
It’s the second jailbreak at the prison this year. The inmate who previously attempted to escape used the same method as Cavalcante but was caught within minutes after a tower officer informed prison staff.
IN PICTURES: The search for Danelo Cavalcante
ICYMI: Danelo Cavalcante’s escape from Pennsylvania prison captured in newly released video
Pennsylvania authorities have released footage of the moment murder convict Danelo Cavalcante escaped from prison.
At a press conference on Wednesday, state police said that Cavalcante managed to escape from Chester County Prison by jumping onto the facility’s roof from an exercise yard. Surveillance video shows Cavalcante crawling up a wall before he disappears from the frame.
Watch here:
Danelo Cavalcante’s prison escape captured in new video
The manhunt for Cavalcante entered its seventh day on Wednesday
Last sighting was reported on Tuesday evening, police say
Cavalcante was last spotted near Chandler Road in Pennsbury Township on Tuesday evening. Local and federal law enforcement agencies searched the area for hours but were not able to locate Cavalcante.
Mr Bivens said that search units were experiencing challenges while canvassing the vast wooded area where Cavalcante is believed to be hiding. A K-9 unit had to be hospitalised on Tuesday, Mr Bivens said, after suffering a heat-related medical incident.
“I don’t think he has more ability than we initially gave him credit for, I think it’s a very challenging area,” Mr Bivens said. “We have had some searches like this in the past ... some take hours, some take days, some take months.”
How did Danelo Cavalcante manage to slip past Pennsylvania authorities twice?
Authorities are facing mounting questions over two escapes by Danelo Cavalcante - one from prison and a second from a search perimeter.
Danelo Cavalcante remains on the run a week after the convicted murderer managed to escape Chester County Prison on 31 August. The jailbreak has prompted a full-scale manhunt and local school closures after officials confirmed that Cavalcante snuck past the initial two-mile search perimeter.
District Attorney Deb Ryan said the incident was under investigation but declined to elaborate on how Cavalcante — who was recently sentenced to life for murdering his former girlfriend — was able to bypass security at the correctional facility.
Police sources who spoke to The Philadelphia Inquirer under the condition of anonymity have now shed light on the circumstances surrounding the 34-year-old’s escape. According to a law enforcement official with knowledge of the escape, Cavalcante climbed onto the prison’s roof from one of the exercise yards.
How did Danelo Cavalcante manage to slip past Pennsylvania authorities twice?
Police sources say Cavalcante jumped onto the prison’s roof from an exercise yard
Eighth day search ends with a confirmed sighting of Cavalcante
The eighth day of the search for Danelo Cavalcante concluded with a significant development — a confirmed sighting of the convicted murderer near Longwood Gardens.
At approximately noon, a resident reported a sighting of Cavalcante, 34, running in a wooded area near Longwood Gardens, Pennsylvania State Police Lt Col George Bivens said.
This location is close to the region where a trail camera captured images of Cavalcante hiking through the woods twice in the span of an hour late on Monday.
Mr Bivens told the media: “This is an amazing operation going on here. This is not a situation where we have a police dispatcher sitting and waiting for calls to come in.”
Authorities try to flush out escaped murderer in suburban Philadelphia manhunt
Two suburban Philadelphia school districts remained shuttered and one of the nation’s premier botanical gardens was closed as authorities worked to flush out a convicted murderer who escaped from prison last week.
Danelo Cavalcante, 34, has been spotted several times since he escaped Thursday from the Chester State Prison.
The most recent sighting came Monday night at Longwood Gardens, where trail surveillance video captured him walking through the area with a duffel bag, backpack and hooded sweatshirt he apparently stole while on the run.
That sighting led officials to move the search area farther south on Tuesday after they determined that Cavalcante had likely slipped through the original perimeter set by hundreds of local, state and federal law enforcement officers, but they said his movements show he’s feeling the pressure of the massive search and that his options are dwindling.
Sister of woman murdered by ‘dangerous’ fugitive says she hasn’t slept since he went on run
The sister of Danelo Cavalcante’s victim has revealed that her life has been tarnished with overwhelming fear since the convict’s escape from prison last week.
Sarah Brandao, sister of the victim Deborah Brandao said in an interview that since Cavalcante’s jailbreak last week, “I have been waking up with fright at night”.
Deborah Brandao was stabbed 38 times by her ex-boyfriend Danelo Cavalcante with a kitchen knife in Schuylkill Township Chester in County, Pennsylvania, back in April 2021.
Sarah Brandao told CNN: “I haven’t slept for many days.” She also recounted the day she was told about her sister’s murder. She said her “world ended”.
“She kept saying that he was extremely jealous, that when he drank he became a different person, that he kept going through her cell phone,” Sarah Brandao said.
Read more here:
Sister of woman murdered by fugitive says she hasn’t slept since his jailbreak
‘I haven’t slept for many days’
‘He said he was going to do something bad to our lives’, daughter of Cavalcante’s victim told police
The daughter of Danelo Cavalcante’s victim told police that he showed up at their house and said he was going to do “something bad to their lives”, according to an affidavit.
The seven-year-old daughter of Deborah Brandao told police that he “pulled two knives out from a black bag that was behind his back”.
She started screaming and Cavalcante hit her with a rock, police wrote in the affidavit.
Cavalcante is also a suspect in a 2017 homicide case in Brazil, according to US Marshals Service.
Father reveals terrifying moment escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante broke into his home
A Pennsylvania man has opened up about the terrifying moment an escaped murder convict Danelo Cavalcante apparently broke into his home while his family was sleeping.
The manhunt for Cavalcante entered its seventh day on Wednesday, with at least five confirmed sightings of the fugitive since he escaped from Chester County Prison on 31 August.
Law enforcement initially set up a two-mile perimeter around a wooded area where Cavalcante was believed to be hiding, but the search was expanded after Cavalcante was caught on trail camera sneaking past the perimeter on Monday. Schools in the district have been closed, and authorities have urged residents to remain aware of their surroundings and secure their homes from the killer.
West Chester resident Ryan Drummond claimed in an interview with The Philadelphia Inquirer that one of Cavalcante’s confirmed sightings occurred at his home. Mr Drummond said that he woke up to noises downstairs on 1 September and realised that there was an intruder.
“I decided not to confront him and thought it was a better move to flick the light switch,” Mr Drummond, whose wife and children were also in the home, told the Inquirer. “And he flicked it back at me, which was terrifying, so I told my wife to call 911.”
Father reveals terrifying moment escaped killer Danelo Cavalcante broke into his home
‘We’re all jumpy, and I could see this has taken a psychological toll on my kids,’ West Chester resident Ryan Drummond says after run-in
Why was Danelo Cavalcante sentenced to life?
Cavalcante was convicted of the murder of 33-year-old Deboral Brandao on 16 August after the jury deliberated for just 15 minutes. He was sentenced to life in prison on 22 August.
Cavalcante and Brandao reportedly met through mutual friends and moved in together with her two children not long after their two-year relationship began.
Prosecutors outlined his domestic abuse against Brandao during the trial.
It was reported that in June 2020, Cavalcante bit Brandao on her lip hard enough to draw blood and chased her and her children out of their home. Brandao and her kids hid in a neighbour’s apartment and a warrant was issued by police for Cavalcante’s arrest. However, he did not turn himself in.
Later that year, Cavalcante allegedly attacked Brandao again, chasing her with a knife, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.
Brandao then filed for a temporary abuse order against him, but this lapsed in March 2021 when she did not appear at a hearing.
According to evidence presented at the trial, the two kept in touch and police said Cavalcante drove to Brandao’s home to confront her in April 2021.
While Brandao’s children, then aged seven and three, were playing nearby, Cavalcante pulled her hair and threw her to the ground. He then began to stab her repeatedly.
Brandao was later pronounced dead at Paoli Hospital, the outlet said. Two friends of Cavalcante testified during his trial that they helped the murder convict escape and gave him clean clothes so he could “disappear” for a while.
Prosecutors said Cavalcante killed Brandao to stop her from telling police about his outstanding arrest warrant for murder in Brazil