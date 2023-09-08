✕ Close Daniel Cavalcante escape video

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The manhunt for convicted killer Danelo Cavalcante has now entered its eighth day with details beginning to emerge about how he managed to escape from prison in Pennsylvania.

Cavalcante, 34, escaped from Chester County Prison days after he was sentenced to life without parole for stabbing his ex-girlfriend Deborah Brandao, 31, to death in front of her two small children. He is also wanted for a 2017 murder in Brazil.

Cavalcante was last spotted in a creek bed near Pennsbury Township on Tuesday evening. Authorities fruitlessly searched the area for hours.

Police said on Wednesday that he broke out by climbing onto the roof from one of the prison’s exercise yards. Newly released video shows Cavalcante crawling up a wall at the prison before he disappears from the frame.

He then jumped down to an area of the prison with less surveillance. A tower officer tasked with observing the site failed to report the incident and Cavalcante’s escape was only noticed during a head count.

It’s the second jailbreak at the prison this year. The inmate who previously attempted to escape used the same method as Cavalcante but was caught within minutes after a tower officer informed prison staff.