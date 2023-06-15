✕ Close Video: 'I knew I had to act,' Daniel Penny details NYC subway chokehold

A grand jury has voted to indict a 24-year-old former US Marine who placed a 30-year-old homeless New Yorker in a fatal chokehold on a Manhattan subway train last month.

Daniel Penny initially faced a charge of second-degree manslaughter when he was arraigned in Manhattan Criminal Court on 12 May. He did not enter a plea and has remained out of custody on a $100,000 bond.

A decision from a grand jury recommends to prosecutors whether he be formally charged with a crime or other offence.

That decision is based on evidence presented by prosecutors to jurors, who were convened late last month to review the case.

Mr Penny has defended his actions in interviews with Fox News and The New York Post. A legal defence fund organised by his attorneys has raised more than $2.8m, with five-figure support from right-wing pundits and personalities.