Daniel Penny – live: Jordan Neely family thanks AOC as grand jury charges ex-Marine over subway death

Daniel Penny is accused of placing Jordan Neely in fatal chokehold on subway train in May

Graeme Massie
Thursday 15 June 2023 04:02
Video: 'I knew I had to act,' Daniel Penny details NYC subway chokehold

A grand jury has voted to indict a 24-year-old former US Marine who placed a 30-year-old homeless New Yorker in a fatal chokehold on a Manhattan subway train last month.

Daniel Penny initially faced a charge of second-degree manslaughter when he was arraigned in Manhattan Criminal Court on 12 May. He did not enter a plea and has remained out of custody on a $100,000 bond.

A decision from a grand jury recommends to prosecutors whether he be formally charged with a crime or other offence.

That decision is based on evidence presented by prosecutors to jurors, who were convened late last month to review the case.

Mr Penny has defended his actions in interviews with Fox News and The New York Post. A legal defence fund organised by his attorneys has raised more than $2.8m, with five-figure support from right-wing pundits and personalities.

Grand jury votes to indict Daniel Penny in subway killing of Jordan Neely

The 24-year-old former US Marine was initially charged with second-degree manslaughter last month.

Alex Woodward has the story.

Grand jury votes to indict Daniel Penny in subway killing of Jordan Neely

The 24-year-old former US Marine was initially charged with second-degree manslaughter last month

Graeme Massie15 June 2023 04:02
Rev Al Sharpton comment on Daniel Penny indictment

“The National Action Network has stood in support of Jordan’s family since day one. This was a clear-cut case of vigilantism that has no place in our society, which is why I spoke against it at Jordan’s funeral,” Rev Sharpton said in his statement.

The Rev, Al Sharpton speaks the funeral service for Jordan Neely, at Mount Neboh Baptist Church in the Harlem neighborhood of New York City on May 19, 2023.

(AFP via Getty Images)
Graeme Massie15 June 2023 02:01
Daniel Penny’s lawyers react to grand jury indictment

The lawyers, Steven Raiser and Thomas Kenniff of the firm Raiser & Kenniff, issued the following statement:

“While we respect the decision of the grand jury to move this case forward to trial, it should be noted that the standard of proof in a grand jury is very low and there has been no finding of wrongdoing. We’re confident that when a trial jury is tasked with weighing the evidence, they will find Daniel Penny’s actions on that train were fully justified,” Mr Raiser said.

“We’re all saddened at the loss of human life,” added Mr Kenniff. “Daniel Penny saw a genuine threat and took action to protect the lives of others.”

Graeme Massie14 June 2023 23:58
'I knew I had to act,' Daniel Penny details NYC subway chokehold

Video: 'I knew I had to act,' Daniel Penny details NYC subway chokehold
Graeme Massie14 June 2023 23:44
Fundraiser for Daniel Penny tops $2.8m

An online fundraising campaign for Mr Penny’s legal defence was launched on the Christian crowdfunding platform GiveSendGo, a website created in response to GoFundMe removing far-right campaigns that violated its terms of service.

The fundraiser reached more than $2m within days of its launch, including roughly $600,000 on the day Mr Penny was charged alone.As of 14 June, following news of a grand jury indictment, the fundraiser has reached more than $2.8m.

Several donors – including Kid Rock, far-right streamer Tim Pool, and Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy – have contributed huge sums to Mr Penny’s fund, which is run by his attorneys. Mr Ramaswamy donated $10,000.

“Penny is the Subway Good Samaritan and we are lucky to have brave souls like him who are willing to do the right thing,” said Mr Pool, who confirmed his $20,000 donation on 15 May.

“Thank you for protecting the citizens that day,” wrote another donor who contributed $10,000.

“Mr Penny is a hero. Alvin Bragg is a POS,” Kid Rock wrote in a message with his $5,000 donation.

(EPA/Getty)
Graeme Massie14 June 2023 23:28
Daniel Penny Maintains NYC Subway Death of Jordan Neely Not Race Related

Daniel Penny Maintains NYC Subway Death of Jordan Neely Not Race Related
Graeme Massie14 June 2023 23:03
Welcome to the Daniel Penny live blog

This live blog will cover the reported indictment of Daniel Penny for the New York City subway death of Jordan Neely.

Graeme Massie14 June 2023 22:49

