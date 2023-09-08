Danny Masterson sentencing - live: Judge slams ‘That 70s Show’ actor as he jails him for 30 years in rape case
Victims condemn Church of Scientology and ‘coward’ former sitcom star as judge dismantles defence case
Danny Masterson, star of That 70s Show, has been sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for the rapes of two women two decades ago.
Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Charlaine Olmedo handed down the sentence to the 47-year-old actor after ruling on a defence motion for a new trial that she rejected, and having heard impact statements from the victims.
A jury of seven women and five men found Masterson guilty of two counts on 31 May after seven days of deliberations. Both attacks took place in Masterson’s Hollywood Hills home in 2003, when he was at the height of his fame on the Fox network sitcom.
The jury could not reach a unanimous verdict on a third count, an allegation that Masterson also raped a longtime girlfriend.
The verdict came in a second trial after a jury failed to reach verdicts on three counts of forcible rape in December 2022 and a mistrial was declared.
Prosecutors alleged that Masterson used his prominence in the Church of Scientology — where all three women were also members at the time — to avoid consequences for decades after the attacks.
Masterson unmoved by sentencing victim statements
Actor Danny Masterson remained unmoved as his two rape victims gave powerful impact statements to a judge before the That ‘70s Show star was sentenced to 30 years in prison for the attacks.
“When you raped me, you stole from me,” said one woman who Masterson, 47, was convicted of raping in 2003. “That’s what rape is, a theft of the spirit.”
“You are pathetic, disturbed and completely violent,” she added. “The world is better off with you in prison.”
The other victim told Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Charlaine Olmedo that the actor “has not shown an ounce of remorse for the pain he caused.”
Graeme Massie reports from Los Angeles.
Actor jailed for 30 years by Los Angeles judge for the rape of two women at his home in 2003
Masterson’s ex says rape came years into relationship
A former girlfriend of actor Danny Masterson testified during the trial that he had grown increasingly abusive and controlling during their five-year relationship when he raped her in their bed in November of 2001.
The woman, a model who had begun dating Masterson in 1996, shortly before he gained fame as a star of the sitcom That ‘70s Show, said there had been previous instances when she woke in the night to find Masterson on top of her, and had accepted sex with him to avoid angering him.
On this night, however, she said clearly she did not consent, and resisted.
“I told him ‘no, I don’t want to have sex.’ He didn’t listen to me,” said the woman, the first to take the stand in the Los Angeles courtroom at Masterson’s retrial on three counts of rape.
She spoke more quickly and grew more emotional as the story continued. “So I continued pleading with him, like, ‘please get off of me, no.’ And he was continuing. And it was painful. And I remember trying to push his chest up off of me. I couldn’t get him off of me.”
She said Masterson pinned her arms above her head to keep her down. As she struggled, she recalled Masterson’s clearly established “rules” that no one touch his hair or his face, which she had previously heeded.
“If I did this, I knew it wouldn’t be good. But I believed it would maybe make him stop.”
She said she managed to free one arm and yanked his hair at the back of his head. She said he then hit her in the jaw with a partially closed fist, spat on her, and stormed off.
Ultimately, the jury could not reach a unanimous verdict on this count.
Who is Masterson’s wife Bijou Phillips?
Reports indicate Masterson’s wife, Bijou Phillips, was visibly upset in court when her husband of 12 years was convicted on 31 May following seven days of jury deliberation and a mistrial in 2022. The 43-year-old model clung to Masterson’s side for the duration of his trial, showing no signs she plans to leave or divorce him as of now.
Her husband’s trial joins a long list of scandals Bijou has encountered throughout her life. For those who aren’t familiar, here’s a little background on the sitcom star’s wife.
Danny Masterson’s wife breaks down at rape sentencing: Who is Bijou Phillips?
Bijou, daughter of The Mamas & The Papas lead musician John Phillips, and his third wife Geneviève Waïte, met Masterson in 2004 and tied the knot with 'That 70s Show' lead in 2011
Judge ‘verbally dismantled’ Masterson’s defence
Legal affairs reporter Meghann Cuniff reported from the court in Los Angeles that Judge Charlaine Olmedo “verbally dismantled” Masterson’s defence.
“Mr Masterson, you are not the victim here. Your actions 20 years ago took away another person’s choice and voice. Your actions 20 years ago today were criminal, and that’s why you are here,” Judge Olmedo told the actor
Per Cuniff:
Olmedo told Masterson she knows he’s wondering “how you can be convicted of each charge of sexual incident occurring 20 years ago” involving “a woman who you believe is disgruntled and has a vendetta against you.”
But, Olmedo said, “you were not convicted on the testimony of one person.”
“You were not convicted based on rumors, innuendo, gossip and speculation,” Olmedo said. “You were convicted based on evidence that 12 people in the community found to be credible. … You were convicted because each of the victims reported the rapes to someone shortly after the rapes occurred.”
Judge Olmedo also noted that Masterson had paid one of his victims nearly $1m to sign a non-disclosure agreement, describing it as “an awful lot to pay” for an incident he claimed never happened.
