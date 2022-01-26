Woman charged with murder for squeezing her mother ‘like a python’ until she died

A woman from Minnesota has been charged with murder after allegedly admitting to killing her mother by squeezing her “like a python” until she died.

Cassandra Dusold, 33, is charged with second-degree murder in connection with her 69-year-old mother Dorothy’s death on Saturday, according to a newly released criminal complaint.

The accused was at her mother’s residence at the New Market Township on Saturday when she called 911 and reported that her mother wasn’t breathing, according to a report by local CBS affiliate WCCO, quoting the police complaint.

When the Elko New Market Fire Department and Scott County deputies responded to her complaint, they found the mother was lying on the ground with no pulse.

Ms Dusold reportedly told the police she was having dinner with her mother while watching a movie. She said she went to the kitchen to get tea and heard a thud, then found her mother on the floor.

Medical personnel also noticed “significant bruising” around the mother’s eyes and bleeding from the ears, police said. The mother was taken to a hospital, and on Saturday she was declared brain dead and taken off life support.

Ms Dusold, who was the only other person at home at the time of the incident, later told the police that her mother had attacked her, showing a scratch on her arm.

Quoting the complaint, WCCO reported that Ms Dusold said her mother “met her with claws,” and her “brain went into neutralise”. She said she put her mother in a chokehold and “squeezed like a python so hard that it made her ribs hurt.”

She called 911 after realising her mother was bleeding.

According to the complaint, she said she feels “f***ing terrible” about what happened, and she “fully knows right from wrong.”

Ms Dusold remains in custody at the Scott County Jail on a $1 million bail.