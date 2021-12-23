Daunte Wright family erupts in cheers as Kim Potter found guilty: ‘We’re happy with everything’

Andrew Buncombe
Thursday 23 December 2021 20:15
(Independent)

The family of Daunte Wright has erupted in cheers after former police officer Kim Potter was found guilty of killing the young man, with his brother yelling: “Let that b**** rot in hell”.

A jury in Minnesota on Thursday found the former officer guilty of two counts of manslaughter, after she shot dead the 20-year-old during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, claiming she had mistakenly pulled out her firearm, rather than a Tazer.

