Daunte Wright family erupts in cheers as Kim Potter found guilty: ‘We’re happy with everything’
The family of Daunte Wright has erupted in cheers after former police officer Kim Potter was found guilty of killing the young man, with his brother yelling: “Let that b**** rot in hell”.
A jury in Minnesota on Thursday found the former officer guilty of two counts of manslaughter, after she shot dead the 20-year-old during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, claiming she had mistakenly pulled out her firearm, rather than a Tazer.
