Kim Potter found guilty on both charges over shooting of Daunte Wright

Kim Potter trial - live: Ex-officer found guilty and denied bail over shooting of Daunte Wright
After three-and-a-half days of deliberation, the jury has reached a decision in the case of Kim Potter, a white former Minneapolis-area police officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black motorist.
Potter was found guilty on both charges of manslaughter she was facing for mistakenly grabbing her gun instead of her Taser before pulling the trigger during an April 2021 traffic stop with Mr Wright. She had pleaded not guilty to the manslaughter charges against her.
The case was seen by many as a test of whether the justice system will hold police accused of excessive force accountable.
Mr Wright’s killing occurred in April while another white officer, former Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin, was on trial for the murder of George Floyd just miles away. The shooting set off another round of large-scale civil rights protests in the Twin Cities, after a summer of unrest in 2020.
Why the Kim Potter conviction is the exception to the rule
Justice activists may be celebrating the conviction of former Minneapolis-area police officer Kim Potter, but the charges against her are quite uncommon.
It’s exceedingly rare for on-duty police officers to be convicted for killing someone.
As I wrote back when Derek Chauvin was convicted:
None of the officers who killed Michael Brown, Eric Garner, Tamir Rice, Freddie Gray, Philando Castile, Stephon Clark, Sandra Bland, Breonna Taylor, and numerous other Black people who died in lesser-known police encounters have been convicted of any crimes, and many are never charged to begin with. People in Minneapolis are acutely aware of how rare such convictions are, and what that suggests about whose lives are valued most under the status quo.
“Now the conviction is not evidence of a working system,” said Ebony Chambers, a Black resident of North Minneapolis who volunteers to organize churches and barber shops around social justice issues. “A broken clock is right twice a day. The murder of George Floyd, Daunte Wright, Philando Castile, and many more is proof that the system needs to be completely overhauled.”
Demonstrators outside the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis reacted in celebration when it was announced that former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter was guilty on all charges for the manslaughter of Daunte Wright.
The 20-year-old’s death during a traffic stop came as the city was still reeling from the murder of George Floyd, another Black man, at the hands of police, and inspired large protests.
Judge rejects Kim Potter’s request to avoid jail over Christmas
A Minnesota court has rejected Kim Potter’s request that she avoid being put in jail over the Christmas holiday, ahead of her sentencing hearing early next year.
The former Brooklyn Center police office had “never been in trouble in all her life” before the shooting, and is a devoted Catholic with roots in the community, her attorneys had argued after the verdict.
“It’s not necessary for the preservation of public safety. For those reasons, she should not be incarcerated whatsoever,” they said.
Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu, however, was unpersuaded.
“I cannot treat this case any differently from any other case,” she said.
Potter will now be held in prison without bail until she is sentenced. The charges against her carry maximum penalties of 15 and 10 years, respectively.
Kim Potter found guilty on all charges
Former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter has been found guilty on all charges, Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu announced on Thursday.
The veteran officer displayed little emotion as the verdict was read out, sitting in silence and making the motion of the cross as she listened.
Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu returns to court
Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu is back in court, so a decision is likely to be announced any moment.
