The mother of slain Black man Daunte Wright ripped into her son’s killer Kim Potter at the former Minneapolis police officer’s sentencing.

Katie Wright addressed Potter directly in her victim impact statement, saying: “I’ll never be able to forgive you for what you’ve stolen from us.”

Prosecutors have recommended that Potter serve 86 months in jail for shooting dead Wright, 20, during a traffic stop on 11 April 2021 after she claimed she mistook her gun for her taser.

Speaking at the sentencing, Katie Wright demanded that Potter face the maximum penalty under the law.

She described being held back from her son in the moments after the shooting and watching Potter’s distress.

“She referred to Daunte over and over again as the driver, as if killing him wasn’t enough to dehumanize him,” she said. “She never once said his name, and for that, I’ll never be able to forgive you.”

The mother continued: “A police officer who was supposed to serve and protect someone took so much from us. She took our baby boy with a single gunshot through his heart, and she shattered mine. My life and my world will never, ever be the same.

“A police officer that took the oath to serve and protect for 26 years, but not on this day. On this day, she did not protect. She failed Daunte, our family and our community.”

Addressing the judge, she said: “Your honor, I’m asking you to hold the defendant to the highest accountability, to the person of authority who portrayed her badge not only when she shot Daunte but when she rolled around on the ground crying for herself, ‘I’m going to prison’.

“She should have in fact said, ‘Please go save him. How is he doing? Is he OK? Please help him.’ She didn’t even try, your honor. She didn’t try to save him. You should have done better.

“Your honor, I’m stuck with three questions I ask myself: How do you show remorse when you’re smiling in your mugshot after being sentenced to manslaughter after taking my son’s life? How do you say you’re sorry with no tears? How much time is my son’s life worth?”

Wright’s father, Arbuey Wright, also gave a statement about how Potter “damaged my whole family’s heart”.

“Everything we do as a family ends in tears, because all we have is memories left of our son. What should be happy times turns into sadness,” he said as he fought back tears.

He spoke about Potter’s 26 years in law enforcement, saying: “Kim Potter was trained, and was trained to prevent this type of thing from ever happening. She was a police officer longer than my son was alive. I ask that Kim Potter be held accountable and that the maximum sentence be applied, which is incomparable to the life sentence we have been given because [of] her negligence.

“My son Daunte’s life was taken away way too soon and he’s never coming back.”