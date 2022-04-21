David Bonola: What we know about the man charged with Orsolya Gaal’s murder

The handyman charged with the murder of New York mother of two Orsolya Gaal was in a romantic relationship with her, police sources say.

David Bonola, 44, was arrested at 12.51am on Thursday and charged with murder, criminal tampering and criminal possession of a weapon, an NYPD spokesperson told The Independent.

Mr Bonola carried out “odd jobs” at the Forest Hills home where Ms Gaal lived with her husband and two teenage sons, and may have lived there for a time, 1010 Wins reported, citing law enforcement sources.

The NYPD said Mr Bonola was living at an address in 114th St in Richmond Hill, about 5km (3 miles) from the Juno St property where Ms Gaal was killed.

Police sources have said Ms Gaal’s killer was likely familiar with the property, and may have let himself in through a back door.

Law enforcement sources told CBS2 the alleged killer was Ms Gaal’s boyfriend, and described the killing as a “crime of passion”.

Ms Gaal was stabbed 58 times in the neck, torso and arm, and suffered defensive wounds to her fingers and palm, according to the medical examiner’s office.

The killer then placed her body in a duffel bag and wheeled it six blocks away before dumping it in a park near the Jackie Robinson Parkway, where it was discovered by a dog-walker at 8am Saturday.

The “sloppy” crime scene, and fact that a sports bag had seemingly been taken from the property, led investigators to believe it was not a premeditated crime.

An account belonging to David Bonola commented on a childhood photo posted by Orsolya Gaal in May 2020 (Facebook/Orsolya Gaal)

Detectives quickly focused on three men who Ms Gaal was reportedly in contact with on on the night she died.

Mr Bonola was reportedly identified after police found a pair of bloodied boots in a trash can outside the family home.

Mr Bonola had no prior arrests, police say.

According to a Facebook profile believed to belong to Mr Bonola, he studied at the New York School of Interior Design. He appeared to have worked as a scriptwriter.

It’s not clear when Ms Gaal met Mr Bonola, but their association appears to go back for at least two years.

In one post dated from May 2020, a Facebook account belonging to David Bonola commented on one of Ms Gaal’s photographs.

“Your eyes in love,” he commented along with a smiling emoji to a May 2020 post Ms Gaal made of a Zoom party.

He also posted “Hola” on a chilhood photo Ms Gall posted the same month.

The posts were made just weeks before Ms Gaal was reported missing by her husband Howard Klein.

He called 911 early on 29 May 2020 to say his wife had not returned from a late night walk the night before.

Mr Klein reported his wife had been found safe about 30 minutes later.

Mr Bonola appears to have maintained two Facebook accounts.

Ms Gaal was a prolific Facebook user, documenting her travels to Guatemala, around the United States and her home country of Hungary, as well as family occasions such as Halloween and school recitals.