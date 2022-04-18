Queens mother Orsolya Gaal was reported missing by her husband two years before she was brutally murdered and left in a duffle bag, police sources have revealed.

Howard Klein called 911 on 29 May 2020 to say that his wife had disappeared, sources told the New York Post.

Mr Klein later told police that Ms Gaal, 51, had been found.

Orsolya Gaal was stabbed nearly 60 times, according to police (Facebook)

Orsolya Gaal, 51, was killed in the basement of her home by an unknown attacker in who then dragged her body half a mile away and dumped near to a popular walking path on Metropolitan Avenue in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Sources who had been briefed on the autopsy told the New York Post that Ms Gaal suffered nearly 60 wounds with knife wounds to her to her neck, torso, left arm, fingers and hand in what appeared to be defensive wounds.

She had suffered puncture wounds to her carotid artery and trachea.

Ms Gaal’s body was discovered by a man walking his dogs just after 8am Saturday morning.

Police followed a trail of blood from the bag that led them about half a mile to an upscale gated community in Forest Hills.

Mr Klein was travelling out of state at the time of the murder with eldest son Jamie, according to reports.

Police found their youngest son Leo, 13, alone at the family home. He was questioned and later released by police.

An NYPD spokesman told The Independent on Monday no arrests had been made in connection with the murder.